Bastian Yotta & Natalia Osada: Eifersuchts-Drama!

Auf der Insel der Versuchung in der RTL-Nackt-Show ‚Adam sucht Eva’ hing der Himmel noch voller Geigen. Bastian Yotta hat sich auf den ersten Blick in Natalia Osada verliebt und umgarnte sie von Tag 1 an. Seine Mühe zahlte sich aus: Am Ende verließen sie die Show als glückliches Paar. Natalia flog für ihre neue Liebe nach Amerika und es war sogar von Hochzeit die Rede!
Doch mittlerweile ist die Blondine schon wieder zurück in Köln, Bastian lebt weiterhin im sonnigen Los Angeles. Ist etwa bereits wieder alles aus? Im Gespräch mit ‚OK!’ verrät Natalia, warum sie nicht bei Bastian bleiben wollte. „Irgendwann wurde es mir zu bunt mit den ganzen Mädels“, so die 27-jährige frustriert.
Real talk ! You think if you have money you get all the girls. Yes it is true. Not all of them but a lot. But here is my question: You invite girls to your yacht and they come because of the yacht so do you want to fuck them ? Yes for sure. But here is my point: Would you marry one of them ? Probably not because they just follow the money. So if you only want to fuck why not spending the money on prostitutes instead of a yacht then ? But if you really look for love then invite her for a hike, for boogie boarding or a romantic walk. Love doesn’t require financial effort because it is about you and not your bank account. Of course I do think a man should be able to provide for his princess but this comes all later down the road. Good luck and much success for whatever you are looking for.
Dass ihr Bastian ein Mann ist, der sich gerne mit hübschen Frauen umgibt, passt Natalia überhaupt nicht. Sie will schließlich die Einzige für ihn sein! Doch der Womanizer kann es einfach nicht lassen und postet ein Foto nach dem anderen, das ihn mit den unterschiedlichsten Mädels zeigt. Nur Liebesfotos mit Natalia sucht man leider vergebens.
The rumors are true. I got approached to revive the spirit of the Playboy Mansion. First of all nobody can ever copy or replace the one and only Hugh Hefner. I am so grateful for his achievement. God bless him. But I consider to continue his legacy because it would be a shame not to keep his spirit alive. What do you think ? #riphughhefner #playboy #playboymansion #legacy #takeover #hughhefner
Obwohl sie noch nicht offiziell Schluss gemacht haben, ist fraglich wie lange die Beziehung auf die große Distanz noch hält. „Wir sind jeden Tag in Kontakt“, meint Natalia bloß. Ob das ausreichen wird?