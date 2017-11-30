Bastian Yotta & Natalia Osada: Eifersuchts-Drama!

Auf der Insel der Versuchung in der RTL-Nackt-Show ‚Adam sucht Eva’ hing der Himmel noch voller Geigen. Bastian Yotta hat sich auf den ersten Blick in Natalia Osada verliebt und umgarnte sie von Tag 1 an. Seine Mühe zahlte sich aus: Am Ende verließen sie die Show als glückliches Paar. Natalia flog für ihre neue Liebe nach Amerika und es war sogar von Hochzeit die Rede!

Doch mittlerweile ist die Blondine schon wieder zurück in Köln, Bastian lebt weiterhin im sonnigen Los Angeles. Ist etwa bereits wieder alles aus? Im Gespräch mit ‚OK!’ verrät Natalia, warum sie nicht bei Bastian bleiben wollte. „Irgendwann wurde es mir zu bunt mit den ganzen Mädels“, so die 27-jährige frustriert.

Dass ihr Bastian ein Mann ist, der sich gerne mit hübschen Frauen umgibt, passt Natalia überhaupt nicht. Sie will schließlich die Einzige für ihn sein! Doch der Womanizer kann es einfach nicht lassen und postet ein Foto nach dem anderen, das ihn mit den unterschiedlichsten Mädels zeigt. Nur Liebesfotos mit Natalia sucht man leider vergebens.

Obwohl sie noch nicht offiziell Schluss gemacht haben, ist fraglich wie lange die Beziehung auf die große Distanz noch hält. „Wir sind jeden Tag in Kontakt“, meint Natalia bloß. Ob das ausreichen wird?