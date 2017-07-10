Blut und Schmerzen: Vorsicht vor Instagram-BH!

Es klingt wie der Frauen-Traum schlechthin: Ein selbstklebender, rückenfreier BH - dazu noch mit Push-up-Effekt und bequem. Leider entwickelte sich dieser Traum für einige Käuferinnen jetzt zum Albtraum. Der Klebe-BH, der auf Instagram derzeit in etlichen gesponsorten Posts unter dem Kennwort #InstaBra oder #InstagramBra beworben wird, ist doch eher ein Autsch-BH, als ein Traum-BH.
Fotos von fiesen Blutergüssen und sogar blutenden Wunden kursieren im Netz. Eine Betroffene: Eine Userin mit dem Namen "embodoe". Sie schreibt, dass der starke Klebestreifen des BHs ihr beim Ausziehen fast die Haut abziehe. Außerdem schnüre er ihr das Blut ab. Und tatsächlich: Auf dem von ihr geposteten Video ihrer Brüste sind starke Blutergüsse zu erkennen, die das beweisen.
LADIES PLEASE READ*** I bought the "instagram bra" at the @instacurve_ kiosk at Cherry Hill Mall in Jersey and when I tried to take it off it ripped my skin and caused a row of blisters on both my breasts. I called their support center and they had they audacity to say "I should probably be more careful the next time I take the bra off" it took me 45 minutes to get this fucking bra off and not only that I've used sticky bras in the past (not from this company) and I've never had any issues. I asked for a refund and they said there was absolutely nothing they could do. Perfect. So this post is a warning to anyone thinking about buying something from @instacurve_ because they have shitty customer service (as you can see from the handful of girls commenting on their page trying to get in touch) AND their products obviously aren't worth shit. If your so called company doesn't want to take responsibility for what happened and be so quick to say it was the customers fault- you don't deserve any customers at all because this is so not okay. Please spread the word about this company!!!! @instacurve_ @instacurve_ @instacurve_ ****edit: if anyone has had this happen to them from this company PLEASE get in touch with me- I have an attorney handling this already.
Als sich die Betroffene beim Shop "Insta Curvé" meldete, über den sie den BH gekauft hatte, antworteten die ihr nur, dass sie beim Ausziehen des BHs vorsichtiger hätte sein sollen. Doch die Instagram-Nutzerin ist nicht das einzige Opfer des vermeintlichen Super-BHs.
Auch andere Käuferinnen beschwerten sich öffentlich. "Ich habe niemals zuvor in meinem Leben solche Schmerzen gehabt", schreibt Jami Catherine Moran Jessop auf Facebook. Sie kaufte den BH bei "Amazon". Bei ihr bildeten sich darunter Blasen, die sie sich beim Ausziehen unter Schmerzen aufriss. Blutende Wunden waren die Folge.
Ihre Message an alle Frauen: Lasst die Finger von diesem BH! "Ich würde niemandem empfehlen, sich so ein Teil zu kaufen. Ich werde es nie wieder machen", schreibt sie zu den Bildern ihrer Verletzungen. Verständlich.