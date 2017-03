It is worse than we ever expected. (The doctors seem to mostly talk about money -- and want to present some invoices tomorrow…) Nobody will cover the costs yet to bring Michael back to Germany… We are more and more desperate. If you want to help to cover the costs (to bring him back + cover medical bills aborad), please help either directy (bank transfer or PayPal thru his mother's account) -- or use the GoFundMe campaign. • Direct Bank Transfer Account owner: Beate Kocikowski Currency: EUR (€) IBAN: DE11 2625 1425 0101 9110 63 BIC: NOLADE21EIN (Sparkasse Einbeck) • PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/michaelkocikowski • GoFundMe Campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/michael-kocikowski Questions? Ask Patricio Tillian