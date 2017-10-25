Sarina Nowak: Bezaubernde Nachwuchs-News

Model Sarina Nowak hat einen kleinen Hund aufgenommen - zumindest kurzzeitig, um ihn dann zum Tierarzt zu bringen und behandeln zu lassen.

Denn: Sie fand den kleinen Streuner in Los Angeles. Alleine und verängstigt. "Der Arzt untersuchte ihn und führte ein paar Tests durch. Er hatte eine Hautinfektion, eine Ohrinfektion, Flöhe und viele Medikamete intus, die der Arzt aus ihm herausspühlen musste", so Saraina unter ihrem Instagram-Bild, das sie und den süßen Hund zeigt.

"Teddy" haben sie und ihre Freunde ihn getauft. Sie waren es auch, die die ersten Tierarzt-Rechnungen bezahlten. Mittleweile sind die Kosten jedoch so hoch, dass sie nicht mehr alles alleine stemmen können.

Mittlerweile geht es Teddy wieder besser

Auf ihrem Instagram-Profil bittet Sarina um weitere Spenden für den kleinen Teddy. Mittlerweile sei er bei ihrer Freundin untergekommen und stehe noch immer unter ärztlicher Beobachtung, so Sarina.

Sie selbst könne den kleinen Hund leider nicht aufnehmen, da sie bereits einen hat, dem es nicht so gut geht. Ihr eigener Hund leide an der Krankheit "Megaösophagus". Eine Erkrankung der Speiseröhre. Deshalb sei es nicht so gut noch einen Hund zu haben, so Sarina.

Sie wolle sich jedoch darum kümmern, auch für Teddy ein dauerhaftes Heim zu finden, in dem es ihm gut geht.