Sarina Nowak: Bezaubernde Nachwuchs-News

Model Sarina Nowak hat einen kleinen Hund aufgenommen - zumindest kurzzeitig, um ihn dann zum Tierarzt zu bringen und behandeln zu lassen.
Denn: Sie fand den kleinen Streuner in Los Angeles. Alleine und verängstigt. "Der Arzt untersuchte ihn und führte ein paar Tests durch. Er hatte eine Hautinfektion, eine Ohrinfektion, Flöhe und viele Medikamete intus, die der Arzt aus ihm herausspühlen musste", so Saraina unter ihrem Instagram-Bild, das sie und den süßen Hund zeigt.
We found this little cutie yesterday in the park in Los AngelesWe went to the vet with him and the doctor was checking on him and running a few tests. He had an skin infection, ear infection, fleas and lot of drugs inside of his system that the vet had to flush outWe named him Teddy He had to stay over night in the hospital and the doctor told us now that he was doing well overnight but he is still drugged up and getting the drugs flushed out of his system so he staying at the Vet for now. the Vet also found conjunctivitis and a tape worm so those are being treated as well thanks to your donations! @megbatphoto , @karajewelll and Me have covered his initial vet bills , but we need your help for his additional treatment to make sure he is adoptable and healthy any additional funds raised will be donated to the Love and Licks foundation @loveandlicksfoundation to help rescue other dogs like Teddy The link for the foundations is https://www.youcaring.com/teddythedog-988165 More Updates coming soon!! UPDATE We Picked Teddy up from the hospital and he doing so much better Thank you to everyone who helped! We will keep you guys updated with everything
"Teddy" haben sie und ihre Freunde ihn getauft. Sie waren es auch, die die ersten Tierarzt-Rechnungen bezahlten. Mittleweile sind die Kosten jedoch so hoch, dass sie nicht mehr alles alleine stemmen können.
Mittlerweile geht es Teddy wieder besser
Auf ihrem Instagram-Profil bittet Sarina um weitere Spenden für den kleinen Teddy. Mittlerweile sei er bei ihrer Freundin untergekommen und stehe noch immer unter ärztlicher Beobachtung, so Sarina.
Sie selbst könne den kleinen Hund leider nicht aufnehmen, da sie bereits einen hat, dem es nicht so gut geht. Ihr eigener Hund leide an der Krankheit "Megaösophagus". Eine Erkrankung der Speiseröhre. Deshalb sei es nicht so gut noch einen Hund zu haben, so Sarina.
Sie wolle sich jedoch darum kümmern, auch für Teddy ein dauerhaftes Heim zu finden, in dem es ihm gut geht.