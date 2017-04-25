Titanic-Mädchen Cora: Das macht Alex Owens-Sarno heute

„Keine Angst, du bist meine beste Freundin“ – dieser Satz aus dem Kult-Film „Titanic“ ist legendär. Alex Owens-Sarno durfte in dem Film mit Leonardo DiCaprio tanzen.
Die Schauspielerin war gerade 5 Jahre alt, als sie in „Titanic“ mitgespielt hat – es war ihre bisher größte Rolle. Noch heute erinnert sie sich gerne an die Zeit zurück. „Ich wollte schon immer eine Schauspielerin sein … Ich werde nie den Tag vergessen, als meine Mutter sagte: ,Das ist deine Chance, in einem Film mitzuspielen.‘ Dieser Tag, als ich in der dritten Klasse war, war der beste Tag meines Lebens“, schreibt Alex Owens-Sarno bei Facebook.
Das macht Alex Owens-Sarno heute
Mit ihrer Rolle als Cora Catmell in „Titanic“ ging für sie ein Traum in Erfüllung. Mit ihren 26 Jahren hat sie aber immer noch die Kulleraugen von damals. Mit „Titanic“ gelang ihr Durchbruch und wurde weltweit bekannt – es war bisher ihre größte Rolle. Noch heute arbeitet Alex Owens-Sarno als Schauspielerin.
„Titanic“ wurde mit elf Oscars ausgezeichnet und ist einer der bisher erfolgreichsten Filme weltweit. Besonders stolz ist Alex Owens-Sarno darauf, dass bei der Oscar-Verleihung im Jahr 1998 ein Filmausschnitt von ihr gezeigt wurde. "Ich konnte es nicht fassen. Das war der Beginn meiner Karriere", so die Schauspielerin.
My mom found an essay I wrote in elementary school documenting the Titanic process. Some highlights: "I've always wanted to be an actress... I could never forget the day I heard my mother say, 'This is your chance of being in a movie.' That hot day in third grade that I heard those words was the best day of my life." And: "All of a sudden I heard my mom scream, 'They put you in the movie.' I was so excited I felt like flying. It was a miracle. I was so happy." And the essay ends with "On the Oscars there was a clip for Titanic and I, Alexandrea Kathryn Owens-Sarno, was in the clip. I was so proud of myself. I couldn't believe it. That was the start of my career." Sometimes we have hard times, and a lot of the time we may have doubts, but the little kid in us chose the path we were supposed to take. We owe it to the child in us to follow our dreams no matter what. No one can ever tell you you can't, especially yourself. I received a beautiful gift today, the rekindling of my passion and how much faith I've had in myself since I was little. Wow.