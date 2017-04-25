Titanic-Mädchen Cora: Das macht Alex Owens-Sarno heute

My mom found an essay I wrote in elementary school documenting the Titanic process. Some highlights: "I've always wanted to be an actress... I could never forget the day I heard my mother say, 'This is your chance of being in a movie.' That hot day in third grade that I heard those words was the best day of my life." And: "All of a sudden I heard my mom scream, 'They put you in the movie.' I was so excited I felt like flying. It was a miracle. I was so happy." And the essay ends with "On the Oscars there was a clip for Titanic and I, Alexandrea Kathryn Owens-Sarno, was in the clip. I was so proud of myself. I couldn't believe it. That was the start of my career." Sometimes we have hard times, and a lot of the time we may have doubts, but the little kid in us chose the path we were supposed to take. We owe it to the child in us to follow our dreams no matter what. No one can ever tell you you can't, especially yourself. I received a beautiful gift today, the rekindling of my passion and how much faith I've had in myself since I was little. Wow.

A post shared by Alex Owens-Sarno (@alexowenssarno) on Jun 4, 2015 at 5:16pm PDT