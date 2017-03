"Tribute von Panem"-Star Leven Rambin und Jim Parrack: Ehe-Aus!

My forever Valentine @levenrambinparrack three years ago it was just a few words in a message Today you are the best thing in my life. No matter the weather. No matter the circumstance, you are my soul's mate. In times of plenty and times of plenty of problems; you are my favorite person. Thank you for loving me in all my imperfections and all my victories. You are the only way I would ever want to do the rest of my life. I adore you and I can't wait to be with you tonight

A post shared by Jim Parrack (@parrack120) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:37pm PST