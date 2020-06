Bar Refaeli: Sie verrät das Babygeschlecht!

View this post on Instagram

Valentina, my best friend for the past 10years. The sister I've never had, my mentor, my guide, my better twin. We traveled the world, we partied, laughed and cried over boys together. We lift each other up and without words, knew what to say. The best memories I have are with you. We really Lived. Loved and Laughed. I always knew we will forever remain close, and then you married an ISRAELI guy- means we also share a home. I always knew, you will have the cutest baby- and Emily is far more than just cute. But I never imagined we will both have babies in the same year. Welcome to the world Erin Adler. You are going to have a partner for life, a best friend, and my biggest wish is the Erin and ?tbd? Will share at least half of the moments Valentina and I shared together. Val, I know I'm pregnant and emotional but it is the biggest gift we could get in life, daughters that will grow up together and we will teach them -true friendship- 💘 👭