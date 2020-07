Carmen Geiss: Netz-Wirbel um Bild von Tochter Shania!

View this post on Instagram

My daughter, I look at you and I see my past, present and future. I see my little girl dressing up, covering her face with make up. I see you running in the garden picking flowers and bringing one to me. I see that beautiful smile on your face and knowing in that moment the pride of being a parent. No matter how old you are you will always be my baby girl. I am so proud of you and I will love you with all I am for all eternity!!!! Love you so much Shania your mommy