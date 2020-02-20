Drew Barrymore: Diät-Geheimnis gelüftet! So hat sie 10 Kilo abgenommen
Wow, was für eine Veränderung! Drew Barrymore hat innerhalb kürzester Zeit sagenhafte 10 Kilo verloren! Doch wie hat sie das angestellt?
Drew Barrymore hat ihren überschüssigen Pfunden den Kampf angesagt! Auf ihrem Instagram-Account teilt die 44-Jährige stolz Vorher-Nachher-Fotos von sich und verrät, wie sie innerhalb kürzester Zeit ganze 10 Kilo abgenommen hat!
Schweiß und Tränen führten zum Erfolg
Für ihre Rolle der Sheila Hammond in der Serie "Santa Clarita Diet" wollte Drew ein bisschen abspecken. Also holte sie sich eine Trainerin mit ins Boot, die ihr dabei helfen sollte, ihren inneren Schweinehund zu besiegen. Mit Erfolg!
I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on! That said, there have been times i have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and Work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls) So DON’T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don’t compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food. But not anymore. NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you. Ps this is the power of @marniealton, she’s the one who helped me be @santaclaritadiet ready! #WELLNESSWEEK
„Es gab Zeiten, in denen ich vor meinem Schrank stand und nur geweint habe. Ich hasste es, mich anzuziehen, fühlte mich nicht gut. Ich brauche so lange, um anständig auszusehen. Ich muss genau richtig essen und mir den Arsch abarbeiten!", gesteht die Schauspielerin.
Doch ihr Fleiß hat sich bezahlt gemacht. Wenn Drew keine Zeit fürs Studio hatte, trainierte sie einfach in ihrem Wohnzimmer. Ausreden? Fehlanzeige! Obwohl die Zweifach-Mama gesteht, dass es nicht immer leicht war, sich viel zu bewegen und auf die Ernährung zu achten, habe sie nun endlich die richtige Balance gefunden.
