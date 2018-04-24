Dwayne Johnson: Baby Nummer drei für "The Rock"

Zuckersüß und zerbrechlich liegt Dwayne "The Rock" Johnsons (45) dritte Tochter in seinen starken Armen! Mit diesem Foto gab der Schauspieler auf Instagram bekannt, dass er erneut Vater geworden ist.
Dwayne Johnson: "Ich werde dich für immer lieben"
Dazu schrieb er Baby Tiana Gia Johnson eine süße öffentliche Liebeserklärung. "Ich werde dich für immer lieben, beschützen, dir den Weg weisen und dich zum Lachen bringen solange ich lebe."
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
Auch prophezeit er seiner Süßen schon jetzt, dass sie es lieben wird, in seinem Pick-Up-Truck zu fahren. Wahrscheinlich hat das die Erfahrung mit seinen beiden älteren Töchtern Simone Alexandra und Jasmine bereits gezeigt.
So süß bedankt sich "The Rock" bei seiner Freundin
Doch nicht nur seiner Neugeborenen beweist "The Rock" mit seinem Daddy-Post seine unendliche Liebe. Er dankt auch seiner Freundin Lauren Hashian (33).
"Sie hat diese Schwangerschaft wie ein Rockstar gemeistert", so Dwayne Johnson in seinem Instagram-Post. "Wenn eure Frau in den Wehen liegt, seid so unterstützend wie möglich. Haltet Händchen, Beine, was immer ihr tun könnt. Aber wenn ihr wirklich den wertvollsten Moment im Leben verstehen wollt: Schaut zu, wie euer Kind geboren wird. Es verändert euer Leben – und euer Respekt und die Bewunderung für Frauen wird für immer grenzenlos sein."