Dwayne Johnson: Baby Nummer drei für "The Rock"

Zuckersüß und zerbrechlich liegt Dwayne "The Rock" Johnsons (45) dritte Tochter in seinen starken Armen! Mit diesem Foto gab der Schauspieler auf Instagram bekannt, dass er erneut Vater geworden ist.

Dwayne Johnson: "Ich werde dich für immer lieben"

Dazu schrieb er Baby Tiana Gia Johnson eine süße öffentliche Liebeserklärung. "Ich werde dich für immer lieben, beschützen, dir den Weg weisen und dich zum Lachen bringen solange ich lebe."

Auch prophezeit er seiner Süßen schon jetzt, dass sie es lieben wird, in seinem Pick-Up-Truck zu fahren. Wahrscheinlich hat das die Erfahrung mit seinen beiden älteren Töchtern Simone Alexandra und Jasmine bereits gezeigt.

So süß bedankt sich "The Rock" bei seiner Freundin

Doch nicht nur seiner Neugeborenen beweist "The Rock" mit seinem Daddy-Post seine unendliche Liebe. Er dankt auch seiner Freundin Lauren Hashian (33).

"Sie hat diese Schwangerschaft wie ein Rockstar gemeistert", so Dwayne Johnson in seinem Instagram-Post. "Wenn eure Frau in den Wehen liegt, seid so unterstützend wie möglich. Haltet Händchen, Beine, was immer ihr tun könnt. Aber wenn ihr wirklich den wertvollsten Moment im Leben verstehen wollt: Schaut zu, wie euer Kind geboren wird. Es verändert euer Leben – und euer Respekt und die Bewunderung für Frauen wird für immer grenzenlos sein."