Dwayne Johnson rettet seine Hundewelpen vorm Ertrinken
Dass Dwayne Johnson nicht nur in seinen diversen Filmrollen sondern auch im realen Leben ein Held ist, beweist er nun mit dieser lebensrettenden Aktion: Nachdem seine beiden Hundebabys in den hauseigenen Pool gefallen sind und sich als kleine Nichtschwimmer entpuppten, fackelte das Muskelpaket nicht lange und sprang samt Klamotten ins Wasser um die Baby-Bulldoggen vorm qualvollen Ertrinken zu retten. Die haarsträubende Story erzählt er seinen Fans nun auf Instagram:
"Die Johnson-Familie hat sich um zwei neue Familienmitglieder erweitert: zwei Baby-Bulldoggen.
Ich habe sie Zuhause direkt nach draußen gebracht, damit sie lernen können, wie große Jungs aufs Töpfchen zu gehen. In vollem Sprint rennen beide in unseren Pool. Hobbs fängt direkt an zu paddeln, während Brutus wie ein Stein untergeht. Ich springe voll angezogen in den Pool und rette ihn. Er war ein bisschen benebelt, spuckte Wasser und schaute mich an, als würde er sagen wollen: 'Was für ein Glück, dass du mich nicht Mund zu Mund beatmen musstest!’“
Dank dem schnellen Einsatz seines Herrchens konnte der kleine Brutus daraufhin quicklebendig direkt wieder mit seinem Spielgefährten Hobbs herumtollen. Für Dwaynes Handy kam allerdings jede Rettung zu spät. Im Eifer des Gefechts zog der Schauspieler es nicht schnell genug aus seiner Hosentasche und mit dem Wasser hat sich das Gerät dann weniger gut vertragen. Fazit der Geschichte: Totes Handy, klatschnasse Kleidung aber immerhin zwei lebende Welpen!
Here's a fun Labor Day weekend story... We just decided to add two new members to our Johnson family. Baby French Bulldogs. In my right hand is BRUTUS and in my left hand is HOBBS. Bring them home and immediately take them outside so they can start learning how to "handle their business and potty like big boys". I set them both down and they both take off in a full sprint and fall right into the deep end of our pool. HOBBS immediately starts doggy paddling while BRUTUS (like a brick) sink heads first to the bottom of the pool. I take off into a full sprint, fully clothed, dive in the pool, swim to the bottom, rescue my brick, I mean BRUTUS and bring him back to the edge of the pool. He was a little delirious.. took a moment, threw up all the water he swallowed and looked up at me as if to say, "Thank God you didn't have to give me mouth to mouth!" and then ran off to play with his brother. A few lessons I've learned today.. A) Not all puppies have the instinct to doggie paddle. B) Some puppies (like BRUTUS) will be so in shock by experiencing water they will sink extremely fast so react quick. C) While spiriting to save your puppies life, before you dive in, try and throw your cel phone to safety. Don't keep it in your pocket... like I did. #BRUTUSLives #HOBBSCanSwim #MyCelPhonesDead #AndNoMouthToMouthNeeded #HappyLaborDay