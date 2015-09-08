Dwayne Johnson rettet seine Hundewelpen vorm Ertrinken

Dass Dwayne Johnson nicht nur in seinen diversen Filmrollen sondern auch im realen Leben ein Held ist, beweist er nun mit dieser lebensrettenden Aktion: Nachdem seine beiden Hundebabys in den hauseigenen Pool gefallen sind und sich als kleine Nichtschwimmer entpuppten, fackelte das Muskelpaket nicht lange und sprang samt Klamotten ins Wasser um die Baby-Bulldoggen vorm qualvollen Ertrinken zu retten . Die haarsträubende Story erzählt er seinen Fans nun auf Instagram:

Ich habe sie Zuhause direkt nach draußen gebracht, damit sie lernen können, wie große Jungs aufs Töpfchen zu gehen. In vollem Sprint rennen beide in unseren Pool. Hobbs fängt direkt an zu paddeln, während Brutus wie ein Stein untergeht. Ich springe voll angezogen in den Pool und rette ihn. Er war ein bisschen benebelt, spuckte Wasser und schaute mich an, als würde er sagen wollen: 'Was für ein Glück, dass du mich nicht Mund zu Mund beatmen musstest!’“

Dank dem schnellen Einsatz seines Herrchens konnte der kleine Brutus daraufhin quicklebendig direkt wieder mit seinem Spielgefährten Hobbs herumtollen. Für Dwaynes Handy kam allerdings jede Rettung zu spät. Im Eifer des Gefechts zog der Schauspieler es nicht schnell genug aus seiner Hosentasche und mit dem Wasser hat sich das Gerät dann weniger gut vertragen. Fazit der Geschichte: Totes Handy, klatschnasse Kleidung aber immerhin zwei lebende Welpen!