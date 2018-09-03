Ermordete Christina Grimmie: Auch ihre Mutter ist gestorben!
Zwei Jahre ist es her, dass Sängerin Christina Grimmie von einem verrückten Fan erschossen wurde. Jetzt ist auch ihre Mutter Tina gestorben...
Tina Grimmie hatte Brustkrebs
Die Familie gab die tragische Nachricht auf Christinas Instagram-Account bekannt: "Wir sind traurig, den Verlust unserer geliebten Tina, bei den Millionen Fans von Christina auf der ganzen Welt auch bekannt als Mama Grimmie, verkünden zu müssen." Vor einiger Zeit wurde bei Tina Brustkrebs diagnostiziert. Sie hinterlässt eine große Lücke. "Tina war ein kraftvolles und leuchtendes Beispiel einer Mutter und Ehefrau. Sie hat anderen so viel Liebe und Ermutigung gegeben. Ihr Lachen, ihre Energie, ihre Leidenschaft und ihr freudiger Geist werden ewig ein Teil von uns bleiben", hieß es in dem Statement weiter.
STATEMENT FROM THE GRIMMIE FAMILY REGARDING THE PASSING OF TINA GRIMMIE: We are saddened to announce the loss of our beloved Tina, also affectionately known as “Mama Grimmie” to the millions of fans of Christina Grimmie around the world. She will be missed immensely. Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side. While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior. Tina Grimmie was a powerful and shining example of motherhood, being an amazing wife while giving love and encouragement to others. Her laugh, energy, passion and joyful spirit will eternally be a part of all of us. Our family is grateful to all of Tina’s committed caregivers and to our close friends and family for their unwavering prayers and support in the times we needed it most. We are also grateful to our beloved #TeamGrimmie, Christina’s amazing base of fans, for their immense outpouring of love on social media that’s continually kept us encouraged. Tina was truly a one of a kind soul and our hearts are heavy. We respectfully ask for some private time to process her passing. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make donations to the Christina Grimmie Foundation in Tina’s honor. God bless and thank you all.
Tochter Christina war in den USA ein Star
Christina Grimmie wurde durch ihre Teilnahme an der amerikanischen Version von "The Voice" bekannt. Mit Coach Adam Levine belegte sie den dritten Platz. Sie war ein aufgehender Stern am Musikhimmel. Doch bei einem Konzert in Orlando wurde ihrem Leben ein Ende gesetzt. Der gestörte Fan Kevin James Loibl schoss seinem Idol in den Kopf. Danach richtete er sich selbst hin. "Ich bin traurig, schockiert und durcheinander. Wir lieben dich! Das ist einfach nicht fair", schrieb Adam damals auf Instagram. Er bezahlte sogar die Beerdigung.