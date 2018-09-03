Ermordete Christina Grimmie: Auch ihre Mutter ist gestorben!

Zwei Jahre ist es her, dass Sängerin Christina Grimmie von einem verrückten Fan erschossen wurde. Jetzt ist auch ihre Mutter Tina gestorben...

Christina Grimmie (✝22): YouTube-Star nach Konzert erschossen

Tina Grimmie hatte Brustkrebs

Die Familie gab die tragische Nachricht auf Christinas -Account bekannt: "Wir sind traurig, den Verlust unserer geliebten Tina, bei den Millionen Fans von Christina auf der ganzen Welt auch bekannt als Mama Grimmie, verkünden zu müssen." Vor einiger Zeit wurde bei Tina Brustkrebs diagnostiziert. Sie hinterlässt eine große Lücke. "Tina war ein kraftvolles und leuchtendes Beispiel einer Mutter und Ehefrau. Sie hat anderen so viel Liebe und Ermutigung gegeben. Ihr Lachen, ihre Energie, ihre Leidenschaft und ihr freudiger Geist werden ewig ein Teil von uns bleiben", hieß es in dem Statement weiter.

Ermordete Christina Grimmie (✝22): Erfährt ihre Familie endlich Gerechtigkeit?

Tochter Christina war in den USA ein Star

Christina Grimmie wurde durch ihre Teilnahme an der amerikanischen Version von "The Voice" bekannt. Mit Coach belegte sie den dritten Platz. Sie war ein aufgehender Stern am Musikhimmel. Doch bei einem Konzert in Orlando wurde ihrem Leben ein Ende gesetzt. Der gestörte Fan Kevin James Loibl schoss seinem Idol in den Kopf. Danach richtete er sich selbst hin. "Ich bin traurig, schockiert und durcheinander. Wir lieben dich! Das ist einfach nicht fair", schrieb Adam damals auf Instagram. Er bezahlte sogar die Beerdigung.