Hailey Bieber: Erschütternde Worte an ihre Fans! So schlecht geht es ihr wirklich!

Arme Hailey Bieber! Erst vor einiger Zeit berichtete Hailey ihren Fans, dass sie eine Social Media-Pause einlegen will, um sich auf sich selbst zu konzentrieren. Nun die nächste traurige Neuigkeit...

Hailey geht es nicht gut

Wie Hailey nun in einem emotionalen -Post berichtet, geht es ihr momentan überhaupt nicht gut. So erklärt sie ihren treuen Followern: "Ich möchte offener gegenüber den Dingen sein, mit denen ich zu kämpfen habe und in der Lage sein, mich verletzlicher zu zeigen. Ich bin 22 Jahre alt und die Wahrheit ist: Egal, wie großartig mein Leben von außen aussieht, ich kämpfe...". Welch furchtbare Neuigkeit! Doch damit nicht genug! Hailey gibt in ihrem Post ebenfalls tiefe Einblicke in ihr Innerstes...

Hailey hat Angst

"Ich bin unsicher, ich bin zerbrechlich, ich tue anderen weh, ich habe Angst, ich habe Zweifel, ich werde traurig, ich werde wütend", erklärt Hailey weiter und fügt hinzu: "Ich hatte mehr Tage, als ich zählen kann, an denen ich durch Instagram gescrollt und mich selbst verglichen habe, mein Aussehen verglichen habe und das Gefühl hatte, dass ich nicht gut genug bin." Bleibt nur zu hoffen, dass Justin seiner Haiely in dieser schweren Zeit zur Seite steht...