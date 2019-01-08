Hailey Bieber: Erschütternde Worte an ihre Fans! So schlecht geht es ihr wirklich!
Oh je, mit dieser emotionalen Beichte rührt Hailey Bieber ihre Fans nun zu Tränen...
Arme Hailey Bieber! Erst vor einiger Zeit berichtete Hailey ihren Fans, dass sie eine Social Media-Pause einlegen will, um sich auf sich selbst zu konzentrieren. Nun die nächste traurige Neuigkeit...
Hailey geht es nicht gut
Wie Hailey nun in einem emotionalen Instagram-Post berichtet, geht es ihr momentan überhaupt nicht gut. So erklärt sie ihren treuen Followern: "Ich möchte offener gegenüber den Dingen sein, mit denen ich zu kämpfen habe und in der Lage sein, mich verletzlicher zu zeigen. Ich bin 22 Jahre alt und die Wahrheit ist: Egal, wie großartig mein Leben von außen aussieht, ich kämpfe...". Welch furchtbare Neuigkeit! Doch damit nicht genug! Hailey gibt in ihrem Post ebenfalls tiefe Einblicke in ihr Innerstes...
stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable. I’m a 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle... I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry. I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me. I’m not writing this for a pity party or for sympathy but just to simply say, I’m a human.. I’m a young woman, I’m learning who I am and, it’s REALLY FREAKING HARD. It’s hard finding who you are, but what’s even harder is being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that. There are days that I’m simply broken because of it. It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than. We ALL have flaws, and that will never change. What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!! So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.
Hailey hat Angst
"Ich bin unsicher, ich bin zerbrechlich, ich tue anderen weh, ich habe Angst, ich habe Zweifel, ich werde traurig, ich werde wütend", erklärt Hailey weiter und fügt hinzu: "Ich hatte mehr Tage, als ich zählen kann, an denen ich durch Instagram gescrollt und mich selbst verglichen habe, mein Aussehen verglichen habe und das Gefühl hatte, dass ich nicht gut genug bin." Bleibt nur zu hoffen, dass Justin seiner Haiely in dieser schweren Zeit zur Seite steht...