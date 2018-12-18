Heidi Klum: Trauriger Todesfall
Große Trauer bei "GNTM"-Chefin Heidi Klum! Ihr guter Freund Oribe Canales ist gestorben.
Die Nachricht verbreitete sich in Hollywood wie ein Lauffeuer: Oribe Canales ist tot. Der Visagist und Friseur wurde u.a. für Top-Marken wie Versace, Chanel und Calvin Klein engagiert. Zu seinen prominenten Kundinnen gehörten Lady Gaga, Herzogin Meghan, Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Rihanna und Heidi Klum.
Heidi Klum und Co. trauern um Oribe Canales
Modelmama Heidi nahm jetzt auf ihrem Instagram-Account von ihrem langen Wegbegleiter Abschied. Zu einem gemeinsamen Schwarz-Weiß-Bild schrieb sie: "Ich werde dich vermissen."
Auch Model-Kollegin Cindy Crawford brachte ihre Trauer via Instagram zum Ausdruck. "Oribe – du wirst uns fehlen. Dein unglaubliches Talent, dein Charme und deine guten Looks. Du warst genug Bad Boy, um uns alle zum Lachen zu bringen!", kommentierte sie ihren emotionalen Beitrag.
Jennifer Lopez erinnerte sich in ihrem Post zurück an die Zeit, als sie mit 16 Jahren die Frisuren der Models in der „Vogue“ bewunderte. „Es wurde immer ein gewisser Oribe genannt.“ Für ihr erstes Album-Cover arbeitete sie zum ersten Mal selber mit dem Friseur zusammen. "Die nächsten 10 Jahre verbrachte ich mit Oribe. Wir haben uns ineinander verliebt. Wir haben die Welt gemeinsam bereist. Und zusammen mit Scott Barnes haben sie mir geholfen, JLO zu werden. Es war eine magische und anstrengende Zeit", so Jennifer.
When I was 16 I was fascinated with Vogue magazine I would ride on the train and look at all the images of the supermodels and I was obsessed with the hair!! When I saw an image I loved I would check who did it and it was always someone named Oribe... Wow... he’s amazing I would think!! Cut to years later I was making my first album. I started working with Benny Medina and he said to me we have to do an album cover shoot who do you want for hair and makeup... honestly I was so new to the industry I knew no one and remembered my time flipping thru those magazines on the 6 and said ummm Oribe and Kevin Aucoin... Benny laughed and said oh OK! The next 10 years I would spend with Oribe by my side in every waking and working moment. We fell in love with each other. We traveled the world together. And along with Scott Barnes they helped me blossom into JLO. It was a magical and exhausting time...And when I was tired he would say to me... “You are gonna get up and go out there and be beautiful and fabulous bc that your job!!” We’d laugh bc that sounded crazy and then we would get to the business of doing our “job” !! He made me love the glam part of things. Bc he loved it so much and saw it as a powerful tool to empower women. He loved beauty and wanted women to feel beautiful and sexy. He loved the messiness and the imperfection and saw how interesting that was. He was a true artist. He made me feel special and beautiful for so long. I could go on and on but I will just say with a heavy heart... Thank you sweet, beautiful man... I will miss you. I love you Oribe... so much... #latinolegend #artistextraordinaire #hairgod #familia
Was war die Todesursache?
Laut US-Medien starb der kubanische Friseur Oribe Canales mit nur 62 Jahren am 17. Dezember in New York. Die Todesursache ist noch nicht bekannt.