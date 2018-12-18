Heidi Klum: Trauriger Todesfall

Die Nachricht verbreitete sich in wie ein Lauffeuer: Oribe Canales ist tot. Der Visagist und Friseur wurde u.a. für Top-Marken wie , Chanel und Calvin Klein engagiert. Zu seinen prominenten Kundinnen gehörten , , , , und .

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz: Mega Zoff am GNTM-Set

Heidi Klum und Co. trauern um Oribe Canales

Modelmama Heidi nahm jetzt auf ihrem -Account von ihrem langen Wegbegleiter Abschied. Zu einem gemeinsamen Schwarz-Weiß-Bild schrieb sie: "Ich werde dich vermissen."

Auch Model-Kollegin brachte ihre Trauer via Instagram zum Ausdruck. "Oribe – du wirst uns fehlen. Dein unglaubliches Talent, dein Charme und deine guten Looks. Du warst genug Bad Boy, um uns alle zum Lachen zu bringen!", kommentierte sie ihren emotionalen Beitrag.



Jennifer Lopez erinnerte sich in ihrem Post zurück an die Zeit, als sie mit 16 Jahren die Frisuren der Models in der „Vogue“ bewunderte. „Es wurde immer ein gewisser Oribe genannt.“ Für ihr erstes Album-Cover arbeitete sie zum ersten Mal selber mit dem Friseur zusammen. "Die nächsten 10 Jahre verbrachte ich mit Oribe. Wir haben uns ineinander verliebt. Wir haben die Welt gemeinsam bereist. Und zusammen mit Scott Barnes haben sie mir geholfen, JLO zu werden. Es war eine magische und anstrengende Zeit", so Jennifer.



Was war die Todesursache?

Laut US-Medien starb der kubanische Friseur Oribe Canales mit nur 62 Jahren am 17. Dezember in New York. Die Todesursache ist noch nicht bekannt.