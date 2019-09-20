Herzogin Kate: Dieses Foto beantwortet alle Schwangerschafts-Spekulationen!
Schwebt Herzogin Kate im Baby-Glück? Dieses Foto lüftet jetzt ihr Geheimnis...
Ist Herzogin Kate schwanger, oder nicht? Obwohl die Beauty erst im vergangen Jahr ihren süßen Sohn Louis zur Welt brachte, machen immer wieder Meldungen die Runde, dass sie und William ihr Glück noch durch ein viertes Kind krönen wollen...
Herzogin Kate und William wollen vier Kinder
Wie kürzlich enthüllt wurde, soll die Baby-Planung bei Kate und William noch nicht abgeschlossen sein. So soll sich das Paar unbedingt ein viertes Kind wünschen - und das aus einem ganz bestimmten Grund. Wie Kate nämlich einer Vertrauten berichtet haben soll, soll sie sich für Prinz Louis (ihr jüngstes Kind) eine kleine Schwester wünschen. So wie bei Prinzessin Charlotte und Prinz George, soll auch Prinz Louis die Möglichkeit haben, mit einem gleichaltrigen Geschwisterchen aufzuwachsen. Doch ist Kate schon jetzt in anderen Umständen?
To further her research and engagement with the Early Years sector, The Duchess of Cambridge visited Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre to meet with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership team and highlight the valuable work that they do. Swipe to see more about their work: 2-3. The Family Nurse Partnership (FNP) is a voluntary home visiting programme for first-time parents aged 24 and under. Parents are partnered with a specially trained family nurse who visits them regularly, from early pregnancy until their child is two. The Duchess met the team at Sunshine House to discuss the FNP programme and its impact on clients and communities, and hear more about the strategic direction and development of the programme in England. 4-5. The Duchess met mothers who have been through the FNP programme to understand how the programme has helped them and their children. The programme supports young mums to have a healthy pregnancy, improve their child's health and development, and reach their goals and aspirations. Multiple rigorous evaluations show it has a long-term positive impact on child outcomes. FNP is delivered in around 70 areas across England and each local team is made up of specially trained family nurse supervisors, family nurses, and quality support officers. 6-7. FNP in Southwark is delivered by Evelina London, of which The Duchess is Patron. As part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Evelina London is a major children’s hospital and provider of community services. From health visitors and school nurses to specialist treatment for children with long-term health conditions, Evelina London’s community services care for children and families across the boroughs of Lambeth and Southwark — thank you to everyone that came out to greet The Duchess of Cambridge today! Kensington Palace / PA
Dieses Foto lüftet das süße Geheimnis von Kate
Gestern besuchte Kate das "Sunshine House" der "Evelina-Charity" und zog definitiv alle Blicke auf sich! Die Beauty trug zu dem Anlass einen schwarzen Hosenrock und eine gepunktete Bluse, welche ihre Figur perfekt in Szene setzte. Ein Detail stach alle royalen Fans jedoch ganz besonders ins Auge: Kates Bauch! Der war nämlich so schlank und rankt, wie eh und je. Von einer Schwangerschaft kann somit nicht die Rede sein. Wie schade! Ob uns Kate und William in diesem Jahr dennoch mit einer süßen Baby-News überraschen werden? Wir können definitiv gespannt sein...
