Reddit this

Ist schwanger, oder nicht? Obwohl die erst im vergangen Jahr ihren süßen Sohn Louis zur Welt brachte, machen immer wieder Meldungen die Runde, dass sie und William ihr Glück noch durch ein viertes Kind krönen wollen...

Herzogin Meghan & Prinz Harry: Große Sorge um Baby Archie!

Herzogin Kate und William wollen vier Kinder

Wie kürzlich enthüllt wurde, soll die Baby-Planung bei Kate und William noch nicht abgeschlossen sein. So soll sich das Paar unbedingt ein viertes Kind wünschen - und das aus einem ganz bestimmten Grund. Wie Kate nämlich einer Vertrauten berichtet haben soll, soll sie sich für Prinz Louis (ihr jüngstes Kind) eine kleine Schwester wünschen. So wie bei und , soll auch Prinz Louis die Möglichkeit haben, mit einem gleichaltrigen Geschwisterchen aufzuwachsen. Doch ist Kate schon jetzt in anderen Umständen?

Dieses Foto lüftet das süße Geheimnis von Kate

Gestern besuchte Kate das "Sunshine House" der "Evelina-Charity" und zog definitiv alle Blicke auf sich! Die Beauty trug zu dem Anlass einen schwarzen Hosenrock und eine gepunktete Bluse, welche ihre Figur perfekt in Szene setzte. Ein Detail stach alle royalen Fans jedoch ganz besonders ins Auge: Kates Bauch! Der war nämlich so schlank und rankt, wie eh und je. Von einer Schwangerschaft kann somit nicht die Rede sein. Wie schade! Ob uns Kate und William in diesem Jahr dennoch mit einer süßen Baby- überraschen werden? Wir können definitiv gespannt sein...

Große Sorge um Kate! Wie geht es ihr wirklich?