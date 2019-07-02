Das für viele ein absolutes Style-Vorbild ist, ist definitiv nichts Neues. Egal, wo die erscheint, alle Augen sind stets auf die schöne Frau von gerichtet. Doch jetzt die Sensation...

Herzogin Kate im sommerlichen Sandro Style

Gestern war Herzogin Kate dabei zu beobachten, wie sie das "Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival" besuchte und dabei einen absoluten Wow-Auftritt hinlegte. Die Beauty erschien in einem Midi-Kleid von Sandro und spazierte in dem sommerlichen Look über das Garten-Gelände. Durch die Raffung am Dekolleté und die kurzen Flügelärmel setzte die Herzogin ihre Wespentaille mit dem Look perfekt in Szene. Ein absolut gelungener Auftritt! Doch vor allem die -Fans von Herzogin Kate haben jetzt allen Grund zur Freude...

Das Kleid von Herzogin Kate gibt es jetzt im "Sale"

Obwohl Royales zu öffentlichen Auftritten meist in teuren Designer-Roben erscheinen, war die schöne Frau von Prinz William schon des Öfteren dabei zu sehen, wie sie in preisgünstigeren Varianten einen Traumauftritt hinlegte. So auch jetzt! Das Sandro Kleid der Herzogin ist nämlich aktuell im Online-Shop des Labels im Sale für knapp 170 Euro erhältlich. Wer sich also gerne mal "Look like Kate" fühlen möchte, sollte jetzt zuschlagen...