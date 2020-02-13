Herzogin Kate: Klau den Rollkragenpullover-Style der Beauty!

Was wärmt uns in der kalten Jahreszeit mehr, als ein Rollkragenpullover? Auch Herzogin Kate ist ein echter Fan des kuscheligen Kleidungsstücks. Doch wie stylst du den Rolli am besten? Die macht es uns vor...

Herzogin Kate kombiniert Rollkragenpulli und Skinny-Jeans

Am Mittwoch war überraschend in Nordirland unterwegs und besuchte den Erlebnisbauernhof Ari Open Farm in der Nähe der Stadt Belfast. Passend zu dem Besuch entschied sich die Beauty für einen Casual-Look, mit dem sie sich perfekt für das ungemütliche Wetter wappnete. Die Frau von kombinierte dabei einen Rollkragenpullover in hellem Lila mit einer schwarzen Skinny-Jeans und braunen Stiefeln. Über ihrem Rolli trug Kate eine khakifarbene Jacke der Marke "Barbour" und schütze sich so vor dem irischen Wind. Definitiv ein gelungener Auftritt, der auch bei ihren Fans für reichlich Begeisterung sorgt...

Bist du von Kates Outfit auch so begeistert? Dann haben wir hier für dich ein paar tolle Pieces zusammengestellt:

Kates Fans sind aus dem Häuschen

Wie unter dem Post der Beauty deutlich wird, sind Kates Anhänger von ihrem Look und ihrem Auftritt absolut euphorisiert. So kommentieren sie: "Die Herzogin ist so überwältigend! Und dieser Pullover steht ihr" sowie "Sie ist einfach erstaunlich, man braucht keine weiteren Worte mehr." Mehr Fan-Liebe geht definitiv nicht! Aber bei dem Outfit auch kein Wunder. Schließlich beweist Kate bei dem Termin erneut, dass sie auch ohne große Abendrobe einen absolut Wow-Auftritt hinlegen kann!

