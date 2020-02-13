Herzogin Kate: Klau den Rollkragenpullover-Style der Beauty!
Du liebst Rollkragenpullover? Dann darfst du dir den Rolli-Look von Herzogin Kate nicht entgehen lassen...
Was wärmt uns in der kalten Jahreszeit mehr, als ein Rollkragenpullover? Auch Herzogin Kate ist ein echter Fan des kuscheligen Kleidungsstücks. Doch wie stylst du den Rolli am besten? Die Beauty macht es uns vor...
Grabbing a @Social_Bite in Aberdeen – in Scotland The Duchess of Cambridge visited the café to speak with employees, volunteers and customers who have experienced homelessness about how early childhood experiences can have a lasting impact. Social Bite runs social enterprise cafés across Scotland and distributes food and hot drinks to people experiencing homelessness. The organisation also employs staff who have experienced homelessness themselves. The Duchess has been taking her UK-wide landmark survey ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’ to Northern Ireland and Scotland, following visits to Birmingham, Cardiff, Woking and London last month. Speaking about the #5BigQuestions survey, The Duchess said: • “I wanted to hear directly from people across the UK and it’s great to have been able to talk to people in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and across England about their experiences. • I want to thank the 200,000 people who have filled it out because each and every response will help show us what society really thinks about raising the next generation. • I am excited to hear from even more people before it closes on 21st February”. • The #5BigQuestions survey takes just 5 minutes to complete – and aims to spark a national conversation on the early years. Visit the link in our bio to fill out the survey and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Photos © Kensington Palace
Herzogin Kate kombiniert Rollkragenpulli und Skinny-Jeans
Am Mittwoch war Herzogin Kate überraschend in Nordirland unterwegs und besuchte den Erlebnisbauernhof Ari Open Farm in der Nähe der Stadt Belfast. Passend zu dem Besuch entschied sich die Beauty für einen Casual-Look, mit dem sie sich perfekt für das ungemütliche Wetter wappnete. Die Frau von Prinz William kombinierte dabei einen Rollkragenpullover in hellem Lila mit einer schwarzen Skinny-Jeans und braunen Stiefeln. Über ihrem Rolli trug Kate eine khakifarbene Jacke der Marke "Barbour" und schütze sich so vor dem irischen Wind. Definitiv ein gelungener Auftritt, der auch bei ihren Fans für reichlich Begeisterung sorgt...
Bist du von Kates Outfit auch so begeistert? Dann haben wir hier für dich ein paar tolle Pieces zusammengestellt:
Kates Fans sind aus dem Häuschen
Wie unter dem Post der Beauty deutlich wird, sind Kates Anhänger von ihrem Look und ihrem Auftritt absolut euphorisiert. So kommentieren sie: "Die Herzogin ist so überwältigend! Und dieser Pullover steht ihr" sowie "Sie ist einfach erstaunlich, man braucht keine weiteren Worte mehr." Mehr Fan-Liebe geht definitiv nicht! Aber bei dem Outfit auch kein Wunder. Schließlich beweist Kate bei dem Termin erneut, dass sie auch ohne große Abendrobe einen absolut Wow-Auftritt hinlegen kann!
