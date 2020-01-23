Herzogin Kate: Sie zeigt uns den perfekten Wintermantel-Look!

ist in Sachen definitiv ganz vorne mit dabei! Egal wo die erscheint: Kate setzt einen Trend nach dem anderen. So auch jetzt, bei ihrem Auftritt in Cardiff...

Herzogin Kate mag es klassisch

Gestern zeigte sich Herzogin Kate bei ihrer Ankunft in Cardiff in einem Mantel, der ihren Fans vor allem durch seine Länge ins Auge stach. Die Beauty wählte dafür nämlich ein Modell aus, welches bis zur Mitte ihres Schienbeins reichte. Die Herzogin beweist dadurch, dass lange Mäntel diesen Winter und auch für den sich nähernden Frühling total angesagt sind. Aber auch bei der Farbauswahl lag Kate goldrichtig. So brachte der Mantel der schönen Frau von mit seinem Camel-Ton ein wenig Licht ins dunkle Winterwetter. Doch damit nicht genug...

Kate zeigt sich gerne bodenständig

Während viele Royales meist auf teure Designer-Stücke setzten, zeigt sich Kate des Öfteren in Looks von der Stange. So ist auch ihr Camel-Mantel, der Marke "Massimo Dutti", für knapp 400 Euro erhältlich. Erst vor einigen Tagen war Kate in einem Kleid von "Zara" zu sehen, welches im Sale sogar nur noch schlappe 18 Euro kostet. Vor allem für ihre Fans immer wieder eine wahre Sensation. Schließlich können sie so den Look der Beauty ganz einfach nach-shoppen…

