Herzogin Kate: Wow! DIESES Kleid ist eine Sensation!
Wow! Was für ein Outfit! Bei ihrem jüngsten Auftritt landet Herzogin Kate nun einen modischen Volltreffer...
Das Herzogin Kate eine absolute Stil-Ikone ist, ist definitiv nichts Neues. Ihr jüngster Auftritt sorgt nun allerdings für ganz besonders viel Aufsehen! Der Grund: Kate vereint mit einem Look sexy und verspielt zugleich.
Herzogin Kate im Pünktchen-Kleid
Gestern konnten alle Royalisten Herzogin Kate dabei beobachten, wie sie bei ihrem Besuch in Bletchley einen absolute Wow-Auftritt hinlegte. Die Herzogin trug zu dem Termin ein knöchellanges Pünktchen-Kleid, welches mit weißem Bubi-Kragen und einer mittigen Knopfleiste verziert ist. Der Eye-Catcher dabei: Kate zeigte bei dem Auftritt enorm viel Bein! Der Schlitz in der Mitte des Kleides gewährte nämlich beim richtigen Windspiel, einen pikanten Blick auf Kates meterlange Beine. Doch damit nicht genug...
Kate trug das Kleid bereits
Bei genauem Betrachten der Bilder wird schnell deutlich, dass die Herzogin das Kleid nicht zum ersten Mal trug. Schon am Geburtstag von Prinz Charles verzauberte Kate die Öffentlichkeit in ihrem Traum-Outfit. Damals hatten ihre Fashion-Anhänger allerdings noch nicht die Möglichkeit, den sexy Bein-Schlitz des Kleides zu bewundern. Ob Herzogin Kate die Öffentlichkeit wohl noch ein drittes Mal mit diesem Look überraschen wird? Wir können gespannt sein und freuen uns schon jetzt!
Today The Duchess of Cambridge visited @bletchleyparkuk, the home of British codebreaking — which played a major role in secret intelligence gathering during the Second World War, producing secret information which had a direct and profound influence on the outcome of the war. The Duchess joined joined schoolchildren for an immersive workshop (using a real Enigma Machine used during the Second World War), which saw them take on the role of codebreakers in June 1944, intercepting and deciphering German communications in order to understand their order of battle and decide whether the Operation Fortitude deception plans have been successful. She also met Bletchley Veterans Elizabeth Diacon, Georgina Rose, Audrey Mather and Rena Stewart, who all worked to feed crucial information to Allied forces in the critical months, weeks and days leading up to D-Day during #WW2. The Duchess’s own Grandmother and Great Aunt, Valerie and Mary Glassborow, both worked at Bletchley during the War — and have become the latest additions to Bletchley’s Codebreakers’ Wall of Honour. Bletchley’s new exhibition ‘D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion’, based on newly declassified material, shows how the intelligence effort coordinated at the site helped specifically in the success of the D-Day landings at Normandy, part of their work to bring together the past and the present, with a nod to the future.