Herzogin Kate: Wow! DIESES Kleid ist eine Sensation!

Reddit this

Wow! Was für ein Outfit! Bei ihrem jüngsten Auftritt landet Herzogin Kate nun einen modischen Volltreffer...

Das Herzogin Kate eine absolute Stil-Ikone ist, ist definitiv nichts Neues. Ihr jüngster Auftritt sorgt nun allerdings für ganz besonders viel Aufsehen! Der Grund: Kate vereint mit einem Look sexy und verspielt zugleich.

Herzogin Kate: Neuer Look! So haben wir sie noch nie gesehen!

Herzogin Kate im Pünktchen-Kleid

Gestern konnten alle Royalisten dabei beobachten, wie sie bei ihrem Besuch in Bletchley einen absolute Wow-Auftritt hinlegte. Die Herzogin trug zu dem Termin ein knöchellanges Pünktchen-Kleid, welches mit weißem Bubi-Kragen und einer mittigen Knopfleiste verziert ist. Der Eye-Catcher dabei: Kate zeigte bei dem Auftritt enorm viel Bein! Der Schlitz in der Mitte des Kleides gewährte nämlich beim richtigen Windspiel, einen pikanten Blick auf Kates meterlange Beine. Doch damit nicht genug...

Kate trug das Kleid bereits

Bei genauem Betrachten der Bilder wird schnell deutlich, dass die Herzogin das Kleid nicht zum ersten Mal trug. Schon am Geburtstag von verzauberte Kate die Öffentlichkeit in ihrem Traum-Outfit. Damals hatten ihre Fashion-Anhänger allerdings noch nicht die Möglichkeit, den sexy Bein-Schlitz des Kleides zu bewundern. Ob Herzogin Kate die Öffentlichkeit wohl noch ein drittes Mal mit diesem Look überraschen wird? Wir können gespannt sein und freuen uns schon jetzt!