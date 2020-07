Herzogin Meghan: Aus und vorbei! Sie zieht einen Schlussstrich

View this post on Instagram

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, shares a special message with the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit! Hear her advice for young, global leaders and how we all can work together towards a better world for all. 🌎🎉✨ Please note that any use of this footage of the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit event must be separately approved by The Duchess' team. Please email info@girlup.org for more information