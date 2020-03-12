Herzogin Meghan: DIESE Fotos lassen alle Fan-Herzen höher schlagen!
Wie schön! Mit diesen Fotos sorgt Herzogin Meghan nun bei ihren Fans für mächtig Herzklopfen...
Bei Herzogin Meghan und Prinz Harry ist ordentlich was los. Die beiden absolvieren gerade ihre letzten Auftritte als Royals, bevor ihr Austritt aus dem Königshaus in Kraft tritt. Gestern war Herzogin Meghan dabei zu sehen, wie sie ihren letzten Termin als Mitglied des Königshauses wahrnahm und damit eine regelrechte Euphorie-Welle auslöste...
Herzogin Meghan empfängt Studenten
Für ihren letzten Termin als Royal hätte sich Meghan keinen feudaleren Ort aussuchen können. So empfing die Beauty im "1844 Zimmer" des Buckingham Palace 22 Studenten aus 11 Commonwealth -Ländern, die zu einem Gespräch mit ihr eingeladen waren. Meghan verzauberte die Gäste in einem dunkelblauen Kleid des Designers Scanlan Theodore und kombinierte dazu die farblich passenden Pumps von Aquazzura. Für ihre Fans definitiv Grund genug, um Meghan mit einer Vielzahl von Komplimenten zu überschütten...
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex, in her role as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), met with the bright minds from across the Commonwealth to hear about their commitment to tackling the global challenges we all face. The Duchess spoke with Scholars studying and researching important areas surrounding; cleaning up plastic pollution in our oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens, and supporting decent work and economic growth. Paving the way as the next generation of leaders, these inspirational scholars, are spread far across the Commonwealth from Malawi to Malaysia, Ghana to Sri Lanka – all of whom will use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to make a difference when they return to their home countries. The Duchess, who also attended university with support of a scholarship, is a strong advocate of accessible education for all. As the Royal Patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official) since January 2019, The Duchess has met and engaged with students, academics, and staff from ACU member universities across the Commonwealth to learn more about the vital work they do to address global challenges. As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all.
Meghans Community ist begeistert
Wie unter einem "Instagram"-Post deutlich wird, der die schönsten Momente von Meghans gestrigem Termin zeigt, hat die Beauty mit ihrem Auftritt bei ihren Anhängern voll ins Schwarze getroffen. So ist zu lesen: "Ich liebe es, wie leidenschaftlich die Herzogin mit ihrer Schirmherrschaft arbeitet! Macht weiter so!!" sowie "Wunderschön, wunderbar und eine solche Inspiration! Kopf hoch, Meghan. Das Überwinden von Hindernissen macht dich stärker." Mehr Fan-Begeisterung geht absolut nicht.
Sorge um Kate! Wie geht es ihr wirklich?