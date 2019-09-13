Herzogin Meghan: Fauxpas in der Öffentlichkeit! Die Queen ist geschockt!
Oh je! Darüber ist die Queen überhaupt nicht erfreut! Bei ihrem ersten Auftritt nach der Baby-Pause leistete sich Herzogin Meghan nun einen Fauxpas, der unköniglicher nicht sein könnte...
Oh je! Es wird nicht ruhig um Herzogin Meghan und Prinz Harry! Obwohl die Beauty die letzten Wochen ihre wohlverdiente Baby-Pause genoss, musste sich das Paar immer wieder einer Reihe von Anfeindungen stellen. Doch damit nicht genug...
Meghan und Harry im Kreuzfeuer der Royales
Seit der Hochzeit von Herzogin Meghan und Prinz Harry verging keine Woche, in der nicht eine Negativ-Schlagzeile über die beiden in der Öffentlichkeit kursierte. Vor allem der Austritt von Harry und Meghan aus "The Royal Foundation" sorgte zuletzt für jede Menge Wirbel bei den Briten. Gestern präsentierte sich Herzogin Meghan nach der Baby-Pause erstmals wieder dem Volk und stellte dabei in London eine fünfteilige Modekollektion vor, die sie gemeinsam mit der Organisation "Smart Works" für wohltätige Zwecke kreierte. Eigentlich ein Grund zur Freude! Doch jetzt der Schock...
Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London...Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity - in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo - are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet - a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space. • “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of” - The Duchess of Sussex The collection – which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year! For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, this 1:1 model allows customers to directly support the Smart Works women by playing a part in their success story - how they look and more importantly, how they feel. Photo © @JennyZarins
Meghan fiel unangenehm auf
Wie nun eine Quelle gegenüber "Daily Mail" behauptet, soll sich Meghan bei der Vorstellung ihrer Kollektion nicht unbedingt von ihrer königlichen Seite präsentiert haben. So soll die Beauty nach einer kurzen Ansprache die Veranstaltung wieder verlassen haben und in die Menge geraunzt haben: "Ich muss zurück zum Baby, es ist Essenszeit." Autsch! Eine Aussage, die der Queen überhaupt nicht passen wird. Was an dem Gerücht jedoch daran ist, ist nicht bekannt. Der Palast gab dazu bis jetzt noch kein Statement ab...
