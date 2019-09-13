Herzogin Meghan: Foto-Sensation! Jetzt kommt ihr süßes Geheimnis ans Licht
Da ist sie ja wieder! Herzogin Meghan meldet sich aus der Baby-Pause zurück - und mit ihrem ersten öffentlichen Auftritt löst sie direkt Getuschel aus...
Die Baby-Pause ist vorbei. Vier Monate nach der Geburt von Baby Archie kehrte Herzogin Meghan nun zurück ins Rampenlicht. Die 38-Jährige stellte für die Charity-Organisation "Smart Works" die Modekollektion vor, die sie selbst mitentworfen hatte. Die Wohltätigskeitsorganisation unterstützt Frauen dabei, einen Job zu finden. Die Kleidungsstücke aus Meghans Kollektionsind dazu gedacht, einen erschwinglichen Look für ein Vorstellungsgespräch zu stellen.
"Seit ich nach Großbritannien gezogen bin, war es mir wichtig, mich mit Organisationen zu treffen, die bedeutende Arbeit leisten. Ich gebe mein Bestes, ihnen dabei zu helfen", erklärte Herzogin Meghan in ihrer Rede.
Herzogin Meghan total verändert
Doch bei Herzogin Meghans Auftritt gerieten die Kleidungsstücke schnell zur Nebensache. Alle Augen waren nur auf die frisch gebackene Mutter gerichtet. Was auffiel: Die Babypfunde sind offenbar verschwunden. Bei inoffiziellen Auftritten hatte Meghan damit in den letzten Wochen für Gerede gesorgt, weil sie erstaunlich offen zu ihrer neuen Figur als Mama stand. Unerwartet für die sonst so sport- und ernährungsversessene Ex-Schauspielerin.
Doch vor Ende ihrer Babypause scheint sich Meghan in Topform gebracht zu haben. Als sie vor die Gäste trat, war sie wieder rank und schlank wie eh und je.
Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London...Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity - in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo - are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet - a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space. • “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of” - The Duchess of Sussex The collection – which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year! For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, this 1:1 model allows customers to directly support the Smart Works women by playing a part in their success story - how they look and more importantly, how they feel. Photo © @JennyZarins
Bleibt zu hoffen, dass ihr nicht die Skandale der letzten Wochen den Appetit verdorben haben. Sie und Gatte Prinz Harry standen immer wieder in der Kritik - wegen Flugreisen im Privatjet und weil sie einen Besuch bei der Queen ablehnten.
