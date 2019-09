Herzogin Meghan: Lüftet DIESES Kleid ihr süßes Geheimnis?

#news TRH the Duke & Duchess of Sussex arrived to the district Six Museum to learn about their work to reunite members of the community forcibly relocated during the apartheid era. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are join a community cooking activity with former residents of District Six at the nearby Homecoming Centre. Meghan in her beautiful blue dress by Veronica Beard.

