Herzogin Meghan & Prinz Harry: Aus und vorbei! Sie machen offiziell Schluss
Traurige Nachrichten von Herzogin Meghan und Prinz Harry! Sie verkünden das endgültige Aus auf Instagram.
Für Herzogin Meghan und Prinz Harry beginnt ein neuer Lebensabschnitt. Sie legen ihre royalen Ämter und Titel ab. Doch damit nicht genug...
Auch der Instagram-Account "Sussex Royal" darf nicht mehr von den beiden genutzt werden. In einem letzten Post verabschieden sich Meghan und Harry jetzt von ihren 11,3 Millionen Followern. "Vielen Dank für die Community, die Unterstützung, die Inspiration und das gemeinsame Engagement für das Gute in der Welt", schreiben sie. Und weiter: "Wie wir alle fühlen können, scheint die Welt in diesem Moment außerordentlich zerbrechlich zu sein. Wir sind jedoch zuversichtlich, dass jeder Mensch das Potenzial und die Möglichkeit hat, etwas zu verändern. Wie wir es jetzt auf der ganzen Welt sehen, in unseren Familien, unseren Gemeinden und an vorderster Front. Wir können uns gegenseitig aufbauen, um die Größe dieses Versprechens zu erkennen."
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
Aktuell sei die Gesundheit und das Wohlergehen aller wichtiger denn je. "Wir fokussieren uns nun auf dieses neue Kapitel und wollen herausfinden, wie wir am besten beitragen können." Ganz müssen die Fans jedoch nicht auf ihre Lieblinge verzichten. Harry und Meghan kündigen bereits an, dass es an andere Stelle weitergehen wird. "Wir freuen uns darauf, bald wieder mit euch in Verdingung zu treten. Ihr wart großartig!"
