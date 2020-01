Herzogin Meghan & Prinz Harry: Überraschende Wende! Jetzt ist alles anders!

Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period. The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day. From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community - @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals. Image © SussexRoyal

