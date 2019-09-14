Herzogin Meghan: Zurück aus der Babypause!
Im Mai dieses Jahres waren Herzogin Meghan und ihr Ehemann Prinz Harry zum ersten Mal Eltern geworden. Nun ist die Babypause vorbei und die 38-Jährige hatte ihren ersten offiziellen Auftritt...
Am Donnerstag präsentierte Herzogin Meghan ihre neue Modekollektion, die sie gemeinsam mit der wohltätigen Organisation „Smart Works“ kreiert hat.
Bei ihrem ersten offiziellen Auftritt strahlte Herzogin Meghan mehr denn je. Sie trug ganz klassisch eine schwarze Hose, eine weiße Bluse und cognacfarbene Wildlederpumps. Dazu trug sie goldene Ohrringe in Form eines Schmetterlings, die laut Insidern Prinzessin Diana gehört haben sollen.
Introducing the new Smart Works collection, #TheSmartSet Over the last year, The Duchess of Sussex and @SmartWorksCharity have come together to launch a very special initiative. Following numerous visits to the charity, The Duchess, who is patron of Smart Works, noticed an underlying issue...While the donations were plentiful, the right sizes and classic wardrobe staples were not always available. Since then - having partnered with leading British fashion designers @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo - The Duchess has championed the launch of a new Smart Works capsule collection that will help properly equip these women for their next chapter. • “When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career.” - The Duchess of Sussex Created in September 2013 with the goal to help unemployed women regain the confidence that may have been blurred during more difficult times, Smart Works provides invaluable support in these women’s return to employment and towards transforming their lives. Not only do they supply complete outfits for job interviews, Smart Works provides access to one-to-one interview training and the opportunity to join Smart Works Network, meeting every month to further their professional and personal development. #TheSmartSet collection – that features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today. Please support the women of Smart Works by purchasing one of the pieces and being part of another woman’s success story. Video ©️ SussexRoyal / Photo ©️ @JennyZarins
Herzogin Meghan: Ein Herzensprojekt!
„Als ich nach Großbritannien gezogen bin, war es mir persönlich unglaublich wichtig, mit Menschen in Kontakt zu treten, die wirklich wichtige Arbeit leisten. Als Frauen liegt es zu 100 Prozent in unserer Verantwortung, sich gegenseitig zu unterstützen und zu fördern, um erfolgreich zu sein. Ich freue mich sehr, den Start einer weiteren Initiative von Frauen, die Frauen unterstützen, und von Gemeinschaften, die gemeinsam arbeiten, um das Wohl der Allgemeinheit zu stärken, zu feiern“, erzählt Herzogin Meghan in ihrer Rede.
Die ehemalige Schauspielerin ist zudem Schirmherrin der Organisation „Smart Works“, die Frauen dabei unterstützt, zurück ins Arbeitsleben zu finden und beispielsweise Kleidung für Vorstellungsgespräche bereitstellt.
Für jedes verkaufte Kleidungsstück wird eines an die Organisation gespendet. Herzogin Meghan hat bereits alle fünf Kleidungsstücke in ihrem Schrank. Laut Insidern habe die Herzogin vor, die Stücke ihrer Modekollektion während ihrer Reise nach Südafrika im Herbst zu tragen.