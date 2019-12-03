Instagram-Katze Lil BUB ist tot!

Reddit this

2,4 Millionen Menschen folgten Katze Lil BUB auf . Berühmt wurde sie durch ihre permanent heraushängende Zunge. Jetzt ist die Kult-Katze tot.

Emotionale Abschiedsworte an Lil BUB

"Am Morgen des 1. Dezember haben wir die reinste, freundlichste und magischste Kraft auf unserem Planeten verloren. BUB war voll Freude und Liebe, als sie Samstagnacht mit uns im Bett lag. In der Nacht ist sie dann unerwartet, aber friedlich eingeschlafen", bestätigt jetzt ihr Besitzer Mike Bridavsky. "Liebster Bub, ich werde nie deine Großzügigkeit, deine unendliche Liebe oder deine Fähigkeit, Magie und Freude zur Welt zu bringen, vergessen. Ich werde für immer geehrt und dankbar dafür sein, dass du mich als dein Herrchen ausgewählt hast. Bitte besuche uns alle in deinen Träumen."

Lil BUB wurde nur acht Jahre alt. Herrchen Mike fand die Katze 2011 in einem Schuppen in Indiana. Lil BUB litt an zwei Gendefekten, woran sie wahrscheinlich auch gestorben ist.

