Hot Gossip:
Dschungelcamp 2019
Bachelor 2019
DSDS 2019

Jenna Jameson: Sie hat 36 Kilo abgenommen!

36 Kilo sind weg! Jenna Jameson präsentiert ihren neuen Traumbody...

Jenna Jameson: Sie hat 34 Kilo abgenommen!
Foto: Getty Images

Was für eine Verwandlung! Jenna Jameson hatte nach der Geburt ihres letzten Kindes einige Kilos zugelegt. Doch die sind jetzt Geschichte.

Jenna Jameson: So hat sie es geschafft, 28 Kilo abzunehmen!
 

Jenna Jameson: So hat sie es geschafft, 26 Kilo abzunehmen!

 

Jenna Jameson hat 36 Kilo abgenommen

Insgesamt hat der ehemalige Pornostar 36 Kilo abgenommen. Wie sie es geschafft hat? Mit der sogenannten Keto-Diät. Dabei sind Kohlenhydrate absolut tabu, dafür ist aber Fett auf dem Speiseplan gern gesehen. Das Ergebnis kann sich bei Jenna auf jeden Fall sehen lassen. Und das präsentiert sie mehr als stolz auf ihrem Instagram-Account.

 

For some #wednesdaywisdom I thought I’d give a few tips that helped me on my #weightlossjourney Try not to obsess if your weight fluctuates a bit, as women we go up and down depending on the time of the month. Walk to where you need to go... I walk absolutely everywhere with Batel. Don’t shop in bulk, I literally walk to the market every other day and purchase a few items I need. Let yourself get hungry in between meals. I used to eat before I actually felt hunger pangs... now I listen to my body not just social food cues. Last tip, DOCUMENT your progress! Seeing a weight loss progression is my BIGGEST motivator! Let me know down below what tips help you with losing weight! #keto #beforeandafter #motivation #weightlosstransformation

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) am

 

Jenna Jameson: Auch ihre Haut strahlt

Aber nicht nur die Kilos sind ordentlich gepurzelt. Auch ihre Haut ist sichtlich besser geworden. "Ich habe noch nie darüber gesprochen, wie die Diät die Entzündungswerte in meinem Körper verändert hat. Nicht nur mein Gesicht hat sich vom Gewichtsverlust verändert, aber gesundes Essen und keine Fertiggerichte zu essen hat meine Haut verbessert. Sie ist weniger aufgedunsen, das ist klar! Noch besser, meine Gelenke tun nicht mehr weh. Es ist, als hätte ich die Uhr zurückgedreht", schwärmt die 44-Jährige.

Sie ist heute super stolz auf ihr Aussehen. Und das kann sie auch wirklich sein....

 

 

Adventskalender
Alle News
deiner Stars,
Soaps & Shows
Xmas Gewinnspiel 2018
Lifestyle Das X-Mas Gewinnspiel - Jetzt mitmachen!
Xmas Cosmo Teaser
Xmas-Geschenke für Mama, Papa, Oma & Co.
Ashlee Simpson
Mode Star-Style des Tages!
Abnehmen wie die Stars!
Gewinnspiele
Dua Lipa
Mode Fashion-Fiaskos der Stars!
Helene Fischer Frisuren: Alle Bilder ihrer besten Styles!
Star-Frisuren Helene Fischer Frisuren: Alle Bilder ihrer besten Styles!
Die besten Beauty-Tipps der Stars
Heidi Klum
Die heißesten Looks der Stars
Jetzt weiterlesen oder zur mobilen Ansicht wechseln