Jenna Jameson: Sie hat 36 Kilo abgenommen!
36 Kilo sind weg! Jenna Jameson präsentiert ihren neuen Traumbody...
Was für eine Verwandlung! Jenna Jameson hatte nach der Geburt ihres letzten Kindes einige Kilos zugelegt. Doch die sind jetzt Geschichte.
Jenna Jameson hat 36 Kilo abgenommen
Insgesamt hat der ehemalige Pornostar 36 Kilo abgenommen. Wie sie es geschafft hat? Mit der sogenannten Keto-Diät. Dabei sind Kohlenhydrate absolut tabu, dafür ist aber Fett auf dem Speiseplan gern gesehen. Das Ergebnis kann sich bei Jenna auf jeden Fall sehen lassen. Und das präsentiert sie mehr als stolz auf ihrem Instagram-Account.
For some #wednesdaywisdom I thought I’d give a few tips that helped me on my #weightlossjourney Try not to obsess if your weight fluctuates a bit, as women we go up and down depending on the time of the month. Walk to where you need to go... I walk absolutely everywhere with Batel. Don’t shop in bulk, I literally walk to the market every other day and purchase a few items I need. Let yourself get hungry in between meals. I used to eat before I actually felt hunger pangs... now I listen to my body not just social food cues. Last tip, DOCUMENT your progress! Seeing a weight loss progression is my BIGGEST motivator! Let me know down below what tips help you with losing weight! #keto #beforeandafter #motivation #weightlosstransformation
Jenna Jameson: Auch ihre Haut strahlt
Aber nicht nur die Kilos sind ordentlich gepurzelt. Auch ihre Haut ist sichtlich besser geworden. "Ich habe noch nie darüber gesprochen, wie die Diät die Entzündungswerte in meinem Körper verändert hat. Nicht nur mein Gesicht hat sich vom Gewichtsverlust verändert, aber gesundes Essen und keine Fertiggerichte zu essen hat meine Haut verbessert. Sie ist weniger aufgedunsen, das ist klar! Noch besser, meine Gelenke tun nicht mehr weh. Es ist, als hätte ich die Uhr zurückgedreht", schwärmt die 44-Jährige.
Sie ist heute super stolz auf ihr Aussehen. Und das kann sie auch wirklich sein....
I’ve never talked about how changing my diet has impacted the inflammation in my body. Not only has my face changed from weightloss, but eating whole foods and next to zero processed foods has made my skin better. Less puffiness, we all can go for that! Even better, my joints don’t ache anymore. It’s as if I’ve turned back the clock. #intermittentfasting plays a big role in this also! #inflammation #guthealth #weightlosstransformation #keto #healthylifestyle #takebackcontrol #beforeandafter follow my new keto page @ketocantlose negative comments get you blocked! This is a positive space!