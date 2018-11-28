Katy Perry: Trauriges Todes-Drama
Große Trauer bei Katy Perry! Ihre beste Freundin Angelica Cob-Baehler ist gestorben.
Über zehn Jahre waren Katy und Angelica befreundet. Jetzt erlag die Produzentin im Alter von nur 47 Jahren ihrer schweren Krebserkankung. Angelica hinterlässt ihren Mann Chapman und zwei Töchter.
Katy Perry: "Sie hat wie Rocky gekämpft"
Auf ihrem Instagram-Account nahm Katy von ihrer Freundin Abschied. "Vor sechs Tagen ist einer der größten Champions und besten Freunde von dieser Erde gegangen. Sie war die stärkste Frau, die ich kannte", leitete sie ihren emotionalen Post ein. "Sie hat wie Rocky gekämpft. Chemotherapie, Immuntherapie, einen Luftröhrenschnitt und sogar experimentelle Behandlungsmethoden musste sie über sich ergehen lassen. Am Ende konnte sie den Krebs trotzdem nicht besiegen."
Six days ago, one of my biggest champions and realest friends, Angelica Cob-Baehler moved on from this place. She was one of the strongest women I have ever known - fighting her cancer like friggin’ Rocky, enduring chemo, immunotherapy, a tracheotomy, feeding tubes for months on end, and experimental cancer treatment trials. I watched her go through many stages for over a year, but a few things remained constant: her sarcastic/wicked sense of humor, her positive outlook, and the incredible love she had for her family. We had a lot of wins together for over 10 years, and I am incredibly grateful she was a born fighter/no shit-taker because she practically willed me into existence as a young artist when she “stole my files” from limbo at Columbia Records and brought them to life at Capitol Records. She was like a big sister to me, showing me the ropes and always having my back. She never became a yes-person and was quick to check me when I needed checking - that was family. I have procrastinated posting this because it makes it feel a little too final, but I don’t believe people ever really die - she just had to leave that body behind. Out of body, and full of spirit now. Sadly, she also left behind two amazing young girls, and an incredible husband who was the definition of ROCK through this whole process. As for me, I’ll never let them forget that Angelica embodied the angel in her name, was a woman of incredible integrity and character, a massive giver, and a DOPE human being. I know today is #GivingTuesday, and if you have been a longtime KatyCat and a friend of mine or Geli’s, let’s honor her by donating to her favorite charity, Generosity.org by clicking the link in bio. She may be gone from this place, but she will never be forgotten. Rest in power, my angel, and don’t worry, we got Chapman and the girls. #RIPGeli
So viel verdankt Katy Angelica
Angelica war nicht nur eine gute Freundin von Katy, sondern auch maßgeblich an ihrem Durchbruch beteiligt. 2006 holte Angelica Katy bei "Capitol Records" mit ins Boot. Dort entstand ihr Hit-Album "One of the Boys". "Ich habe ihr quasi meine Existenz als Künstlerin zu verdanken, indem sie meine Aufnahmen aus der Vergessenheit gestohlen und zu 'Capital Records' gebracht hat", schrieb Katy. Ab dem Zeitpunkt waren die beiden Frauen unzertrennlich. Auch nach ihrem Tod sieht Katy der Zukunft positiv entgegen. "Ich glaube nicht, dass Menschen jemals wirklich sterben – sie musste lediglich ihren Körper hinter sich lassen. Wir werden dich niemals vergessen."