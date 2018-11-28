Katy Perry: Trauriges Todes-Drama

Über zehn Jahre waren Katy und Angelica befreundet. Jetzt erlag die Produzentin im Alter von nur 47 Jahren ihrer schweren Krebserkankung. Angelica hinterlässt ihren Mann Chapman und zwei Töchter.

Katy Perry: "Sie hat wie Rocky gekämpft"

Auf ihrem -Account nahm Katy von ihrer Freundin Abschied. "Vor sechs Tagen ist einer der größten Champions und besten Freunde von dieser Erde gegangen. Sie war die stärkste Frau, die ich kannte", leitete sie ihren emotionalen Post ein. "Sie hat wie Rocky gekämpft. Chemotherapie, Immuntherapie, einen Luftröhrenschnitt und sogar experimentelle Behandlungsmethoden musste sie über sich ergehen lassen. Am Ende konnte sie den Krebs trotzdem nicht besiegen."

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: Süße Baby-Überraschung!

So viel verdankt Katy Angelica

Angelica war nicht nur eine gute Freundin von Katy, sondern auch maßgeblich an ihrem Durchbruch beteiligt. 2006 holte Angelica Katy bei "Capitol Records" mit ins Boot. Dort entstand ihr Hit-Album "One of the Boys". "Ich habe ihr quasi meine Existenz als Künstlerin zu verdanken, indem sie meine Aufnahmen aus der Vergessenheit gestohlen und zu 'Capital Records' gebracht hat", schrieb Katy. Ab dem Zeitpunkt waren die beiden Frauen unzertrennlich. Auch nach ihrem Tod sieht Katy der Zukunft positiv entgegen. "Ich glaube nicht, dass Menschen jemals wirklich sterben – sie musste lediglich ihren Körper hinter sich lassen. Wir werden dich niemals vergessen."