Luca Hanni: So sehr leidet Ex-Freundin Michèle unter der Trennung!

You‘re stronger than you think you are. Sometimes you‘re confronted with life. You feel lost, maybe weak. Maybe you question everything. Why me? What did I do wrong? Yes, those times are hard. Those times are a lot to handle. I know, I’ve been there too. Sometimes you may think it‘s even too much. You may think you can‘t go on. But I promise you will. You’ve survived a 100% of your bad days. And you will survive this one too. You will laugh again from the bottom of your heart, I promise. Just keep going for a little longer. And when you’re there, I will be there smiling with you. ❤️ #love #trust #keepgoing