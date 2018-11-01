Mandy Blank: Promi-Fitness-Trainerin stirbt mit 42!
Mandy Blank hat sich einen Namen als Promi-Fitness-Trainerin gemacht. Nun ist sie im Alter von nur 42 Jahren überraschend verstorben!
„TMZ“ meldet, dass ihre Haushälterin sie in der Badewanne gefunden habe. Sofort rief sie den Notarzt – doch jede Hilfe kam zu spät: Die Sanitäter konnten nur noch den Tod feststellen.
Drogen oder Alkohol waren bei ihr wohl nicht im Spiel, wie das Promi-Portal weiter schreibt und beruft sich dabei auf enge Quellen. Auch ein Verbrechen liegt wohl nicht vor.
Im Jahr 1999 hat Mandy Blank sogar die Bodybuilding-Weltmeisterschaft gewonnen und war einer der bekanntesten Persönlichkeiten in der Fitness-Branche. Promis wie Alex Rodriguez, Michelle Monaghan, Mickey Rourke oder „Fast & Furious"-Darstellerin Jordana Brewster schätzen sie. Eine Obduktion soll nun die genaue Todesursache klären.