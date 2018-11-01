Hot Gossip:
Mandy Blank: Promi-Fitness-Trainerin stirbt mit 42!

Mandy Blank hat sich einen Namen als Promi-Fitness-Trainerin gemacht. Nun ist sie im Alter von nur 42 Jahren überraschend verstorben!

&quot;Sons of Anarchy&quot;-Star Paul John Vasquez ist tot!
„TMZ“ meldet, dass ihre Haushälterin sie in der Badewanne gefunden habe. Sofort rief sie den Notarzt – doch jede Hilfe kam zu spät: Die Sanitäter konnten nur noch den Tod feststellen.

Drogen oder Alkohol waren bei ihr wohl nicht im Spiel, wie das Promi-Portal weiter schreibt und beruft sich dabei auf enge Quellen. Auch ein Verbrechen liegt wohl nicht vor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My favorite part. €€OTT£G BLANK BOOTY! Electric BOOTY! It’s tomorrow, €€OTT£G MY CHAMBER! €€OTT£G ;) The party begins with a lot of woman gracing my studio! Congratulations to all the beautiful sexy elegant woman who made it to my roster this season. It’s my pleasure to give you a BLANK BEATING! ;) Tomorrow is “ She’s Crafty Day “ Gonna light it up with some crazy MANDY MOVES! Stay tuned to my channel #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #ohrangutang #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons €€OTT£G #detox #detoxify #detoxprogram #pinupgirl #waistline #bootybootybooty #BelieveInTheART #2019

Ein Beitrag geteilt von MANDY BLANK (@therealmandyblank) am

Im Jahr 1999 hat Mandy Blank sogar die Bodybuilding-Weltmeisterschaft gewonnen und war einer der bekanntesten Persönlichkeiten in der Fitness-Branche. Promis wie Alex Rodriguez, Michelle Monaghan, Mickey Rourke oder „Fast & Furious"-Darstellerin Jordana Brewster schätzen sie. Eine Obduktion soll nun die genaue Todesursache klären.

 
