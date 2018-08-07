Motsi Mabuse: Das Baby ist da!
Das Baby von "Let's Dance"-Star Motsi Mabuse ist endlich da! Das bestätigte Managerin Belgin Üngör der "GALA": „Motsi Mabuse und ihr Ehemann sind Eltern geworden. Ihre Tochter erblickte am Montag das Licht der Welt. Mutter und Kind geht es gut."
Motsi erkennt bereits Ähnlichkeiten
Motsi und Ehemann Evgenij Voznyuk könnten glücklicher nicht sein. "Sie hat meine Nase und Evgenijs Ohren. Denn ich habe nicht so große Ohren", schwärmte Motsi bereits kurz vor der Geburt. Das konnte sie schon auf den Ultraschallbildern erkennen. Ob sich die Neu-Mama noch mehr Nachwuchs vorstellen kann? "Wir wünschen uns zwei. Wenn Gott will, dann machen wir noch ein Baby. Ich möchte nur nicht zu lange warten."
"Unser größter Traum wird endlich wahr!"
Lange hielt die 37-Jährige die Schwangerschaft geheim, versteckte ihren Babybauch unter weiten Kleidern. Erst im März verkündete Moderator Daniel Hartwich in einer "Let's Dance"-Show, dass Motsi Nachwuchs erwartet. Wenig später bestätigte sie die frohe Nachricht auf Instagram: "Ja, es ist wahr. Wir werden diesen Sommer ein Baby bekommen. Unser größter Traum wird endlich wahr!"
Wir wünschen den frisch gebackenen Eltern alles Gute!
Yes it’s true we are having a baby this summer ! Our biggest wish has come true ! We are going to be parents and looking forward to this with all our hearts !! Everyone is different but for us it was very important to have a little bit time for us ! We are well aware we couldn’t keep this news to ourselves forever but we wanted to as long as possible because so many changes are happening to us mentally ,emotionally and physically!what a feeling it is to know there is another heart beating inside of you ! This is one special journey and it’s been exciting from the beginning til this very second !! Thanks to our family & Friends especially my sisters that have been there for us . Thank you to My Manager & RTL team that really gave us the opportunity to take as much time as we needed but this baby lol is ready! This is still a private matter for us but if you Guys would like to be a part of our journey just pray our angel arrives safely to us !My boobs finally have competition!!! Mr& Mrs Voznyuk #wearegrateful #babyontheway #loveseesnocolor