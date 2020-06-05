Motsi Mabuse: Erschütternde Beichte von der "Let's Dance"-Jurorin!
Bittere Worte von Motsi Mabuse! Auf Instagram schüttet die Tänzerin jetzt ihr Herz aus.
Der Fall George Floyd erschüttert momentan die ganze Welt! Der Afroamerikaner wurde von einem weißen Polizisten gewaltsam in den USA angegriffen - und getötet. Auch "Let's Dance"-Star Motsi Mabuse ist schockiert. "Wie viele Jahre braucht die Menschheit noch, um zu verstehen, dass wir alle Menschen sind?", schreibt sie einem emotionalen Statement auf Instagram.
Motsi Mabuse leidet unter Rassismus
Motsi hat schon seit ihrer Kindheit mit Rassismus zu kämpfen. Die aktuellen Vorkommnisse reißen bei ihr wieder alte Wunden auf. "Manchmal fühlen wir uns stärker und wir spüren, dass die Wunden verheilt sind. Aber die vergangenen Wochen brachten so viele schmerzhafte Kindheitserinnerungen zurück. Wunden, von denen wir dachten, dass sie verheilt wären", schreibt die Tänzerin traurig.
The last few days have seriously, emotionally been draining & consuming !First of all I am so glad I met my girls from @lasstunsreden today that have been great this week in lifting my spirits, Speaking to them on Monday I realized how much hurt there is (YouTube) .Addressing racism is a subject that has always been part of my life we are the children of the apartheid era , we were taught very early in our lives that we were born in a time of conflict. It is often our subject with my best friends @hushkins @kgaiso trying to analyze how this affected us til this day and at times we feel stronger and we feel the wounds have healed, at times we reprimanded ourselves and try to be bigger than our past but the last weeks brought so many childhood hurt back ,wounds we thought we have healed came back . I remember soo often us getting into our school bus excited for school and having to go back home because tires were being burned and riots going on , Our people fighting for freedom in our own country , our own continent. To see the hurt of our brothers and sisters fighting racism and justice in 2020 was I think the saddest part of all this , knowing so many lives have been taken without any consequences by the people who are supposed to protect them , that in 2020 we all saw with our very own eyes a man being killed on the streets and it still took a whole movement to be heard . You ask yourself how many more years does mankind need to understand we are all human ! I honestly must say I was moved on Tuesday to see so many taking part but some of the insincerity’s crept in. The point is when I woke up the next day I was still black and it felt like ok enough has been done let’s move on the next trend , but for many this is every day reality. Racism should be fought against with change but speaking about change and implementation of change are 2 different points ! 2020 is becoming a year that I feel the universe is clearly sending us a message . Hate will never win .. make sure you choose a side . Choose it loud and clear because it’s not enough to be quiet anymore ! We need to be louder than ever !!! #loveandlight #enoughisenough
Motsi Mabuse: "Hass wird niemals siegen!"
Die Aktion #BlackoutTuesday", bei der unzählige Menschen aus Solidarität ein schwarzes Bild in den sozialen Medien posteten, habe Motsi sehr berührt. Trotzdem sei das Problem damit noch lange nicht aus der Welt geschaffen. "Rassismus sollte mit Veränderungen bekämpft werden. Es reicht nicht aus, nur darüber zu sprechen. Veränderungen müssten umgesetzt werden", fordert sie. Am Ende ihres langen Textes sendet Motsi noch eine wichtige Botschaft: "Hass wird niemals siegen!"
