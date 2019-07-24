Motsi Mabuse: Jetzt verkündet sie die Jubel-News!

Na das ist mal eine Sensation! Erst vor einigen Wochen war noch dabei zu sehen, wie sie bei Let's Dance in der Jury saß und über das Talent der Kandidaten entschied. Nun die nächste Überraschung!

Victoria Swarovski: Eiskalt ausgetauscht bei "Let's Dance"?

Motsi Mabuse ist bei Strictly Come Dancing dabei

Wie Motsi nun via verkündet, wird Motsi auch ab sofort bei der britischen Version von Let's Dance zu sehen sein. Motsi wird bei Strictly Come Dancing ebenfalls am Juroren-Pult platznehmen und ihr Urteil über die Kandidaten fällen. So erklärt sie: "Ich bin überglücklich der Strictly Come Dancing-Jury beizutreten. Ich habe so viel Respekt und Bewunderung vor den anderen drei Juroren und hoffe, meinen eigenen Glanz in die Show miteinbringen zu können. Ich kann es nicht abwarten, bis es losgeht." Was für Hammer- "! Doch bedeutet das etwa Motsis Let's Dance-Aus?

Verlässt Motsi Let's Dance?

Obwohl Motsi mit ihrem neuen Job bei Strictly Come Dancing alle Hände voll zu tun hat, kommt ein Let's Dance-Aus für sie nicht in Frage: "Ihr verliert mich nicht an England. 'Let's Dance' ist mein Baby. Alles ist getrennt – das eine ist im Frühling, das andere im Herbst, Winter. So schnell werdet ihr mich nicht los." Ein Glück!

Wir wünschen der für ihre neue Herausforderung jedenfalls alles Gute und freuen uns schon jetzt auf die erste Show!

