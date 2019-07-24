Motsi Mabuse: Jetzt verkündet sie die Jubel-News!
Jubel News bei Motsi Mabuse! Völlig unerwartet lässt die Beauty nun die süße Bombe platzen!
Na das ist mal eine Sensation! Erst vor einigen Wochen war Motsi Mabuse noch dabei zu sehen, wie sie bei Let's Dance in der Jury saß und über das Talent der Kandidaten entschied. Nun die nächste Überraschung!
Motsi Mabuse ist bei Strictly Come Dancing dabei
Wie Motsi nun via Instagram verkündet, wird Motsi auch ab sofort bei der britischen Version von Let's Dance zu sehen sein. Motsi wird bei Strictly Come Dancing ebenfalls am Juroren-Pult platznehmen und ihr Urteil über die Kandidaten fällen. So erklärt sie: "Ich bin überglücklich der Strictly Come Dancing-Jury beizutreten. Ich habe so viel Respekt und Bewunderung vor den anderen drei Juroren und hoffe, meinen eigenen Glanz in die Show miteinbringen zu können. Ich kann es nicht abwarten, bis es losgeht." Was für Hammer-News"! Doch bedeutet das etwa Motsis Let's Dance-Aus?
I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started! @letsdance dance has always and will always have a place in my heart ‘ I grew up with @letsdance and learned so much, so don’t worry I am not going anywhere soon and November I will be certainly our first tour !! Thank you to the team @rtl.tv & SEAPOINT Kai Sturm ,Steffi frebel, Nina Klinik ,Jan Philipp and Nora Kurven .You guys are amazing and I will be forever grateful .Thank you for the support and 11 Wonderful years ! Thank you to @oana_nechiti @erichklann @kathrin_menzinger & @vadim.garbuzov great colleagues who jumped in when I called ! Thank you guys and can’t wait for our secret project 2020 @motsimabuse_taunustanzschule & @millennium_tanzschule !!!!!!!!!!! I couldn’t do all this without the support of my Husband , My Family and My dance school team !!!! Exciting times ahead and I can’t wait to meet all of @bbcstrictly team . My final words :::: There is freedom waiting for you, On the breezes of the sky, And you ask "What if I fall?" Oh but my darling, What if you fly? Love Motsi #anzeige #newchapter #godhasaplan #lawofattraction #manifestation #loveandlight
Verlässt Motsi Let's Dance?
Obwohl Motsi mit ihrem neuen Job bei Strictly Come Dancing alle Hände voll zu tun hat, kommt ein Let's Dance-Aus für sie nicht in Frage: "Ihr verliert mich nicht an England. 'Let's Dance' ist mein Baby. Alles ist getrennt – das eine ist im Frühling, das andere im Herbst, Winter. So schnell werdet ihr mich nicht los." Ein Glück!
Wir wünschen der Beauty für ihre neue Herausforderung jedenfalls alles Gute und freuen uns schon jetzt auf die erste Show!
Während es beruflich für Motsi nicht besser laufen könnte, sieht es bei ihr privat weniger rosig aus: