Nach Faisal Kawusis Diss: Jetzt feuert Motsi Mabuses Schwester zurück

View this post on Instagram

I look at this queen 👑 a strong black woman breaking down barriers and has been for years... first from South African woman to accomplish what she has with all the scrutiny any person can experience go through I have nothing but respect and admiration for her! Really makes me angry to see people (in 2017) lash out racist jokes all in the name of comedy @faisal.kawusi I don’t know you but I know as a contestant on @letsdance my sister admired you for your bravery and loved the energy you brought to the show!!! THIS IS NOT OKAY. Joking black people look like apes IS NOT OKAY! EVER! Publicly or not #youshouldhaveknownbetter