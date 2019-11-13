Prinz Charles: Überraschende Neuigkeiten!
Na das ist mal eine Überraschung! Prinz Charles sorgt nun im britischen Königshaus für jede Menge Aufsehen...
Prinz Charles wird Social Media-Star! Während Kate, William, Harry und Meghan immer wieder ihr Leben via "Instagram" und Co. teilen, hielt sich Prinz Charles dazu eher bedeckt - bis jetzt!
Prinz Charles verfasst eigenen Post
Auf dem "Instagram"-Account von "Clarence House" kommen alle royalen Fans nun in den Genuss, einen eigens verfassten Post von Prinz Charles zu bewundern. So verrät der Monarch vor seiner anstehenden Indien-Reise zu einem Foto von sich und Herzogin Camilla: "Da ich zu meinem zehnten offiziellen Indien-Besuch aufbreche, wollte ich der Sikh-Gemeinschaft in dem Vereinigten Königreich und überall im Commonwealth meine wärmsten Grüße übermitteln." Wow! Das so eine Nachricht nicht lange unentdeckt bleibt, ist klar...
As I depart for India, on my tenth official visit, I did just want to convey my warmest best wishes to all of you in the Sikh Community in the United Kingdom, and across the Commonwealth, on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The principles on which Guru Nanak founded the Sikh religion, and which guide your lives to this day, are ones which can inspire us all – hard work, fairness, respect, and selfless service to others. In embodying these values, Sikhs have made the most profound contribution to the life of this country, and continue to do so, in every imaginable field, just as you do in so many other places around the world. This week, as Sikhs everywhere honour the founder of your faith, my wife and I wanted you to know just how much your community is valued and admired by us all, and that our thoughts are with you at this very special time. . - HRH The Prince of Wales #RoyalVisitIndia #Gurupurab550
Die Fans von Prinz Charles sind aus dem Häuschen
Wie unter dem Post von Prinz Charles deutlich wird, hat er damit bei seinen Anhängern voll ins Schwarze getroffen. So heißt es: "Wundervolle Worte" sowie "Wie immer mit sehr viel Stil und Klasse formuliert." Mehr Fan-Begeisterung geht definitiv nicht! Ob uns Prinz Charles in der nächsten Zeit wohl mit noch mehr Posts dieser Art überraschen wird? Wir können gespannt sein und freuen uns schon jetzt...
