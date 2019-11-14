Prinz Charles: Unerwartete News an seinem 71. Geburtstag!

wird Social Media-Star! Während Kate, William, Harry und Meghan immer wieder ihr Leben via "Instagram" und Co. teilen, hielt sich Prinz Charles dazu eher bedeckt - bis jetzt!

Prinz Charles verfasst eigenen Post

Auf dem " "-Account von "Clarence House" kommen alle royalen Fans nun in den Genuss, einen eigens verfassten Post von Prinz Charles zu bewundern. So verrät der Monarch vor seiner anstehenden Indien-Reise zu einem Foto von sich und Herzogin Camilla: "Da ich zu meinem zehnten offiziellen Indien-Besuch aufbreche, wollte ich der Sikh-Gemeinschaft in dem Vereinigten Königreich und überall im Commonwealth meine wärmsten Grüße übermitteln." Wow! Das so eine Nachricht nicht lange unentdeckt bleibt, ist klar...

Die Fans von Prinz Charles sind aus dem Häuschen

Wie unter dem Post von Prinz Charles deutlich wird, hat er damit bei seinen Anhängern voll ins Schwarze getroffen. So heißt es: "Wundervolle Worte" sowie "Wie immer mit sehr viel Stil und Klasse formuliert." Mehr Fan-Begeisterung geht definitiv nicht! Ob uns Prinz Charles in der nächsten Zeit wohl mit noch mehr Posts dieser Art überraschen wird? Wir können gespannt sein und freuen uns schon jetzt...

