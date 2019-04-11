Prinz Harry: Endlich! Er verkündet die Jubel-News
Juhuuu! Auf dem offiziellen Instagram-Account von Prinz Harry und Herzogin Meghan wurde jetzt eine sensationelle Ankündigung gemacht...
Prinz Harry könnte momentan nicht glücklicher sein. Seine Frau Meghan wird in wenigen Wochen ihr erstes gemeinsames Kind auf die Welt bringen. Und dann steht auch noch ein neues Projekt mit keiner Geringeren als Oprah Winfrey in den Startlöchern.
Prinz Harry und Oprah Winfrey machen gemeinsame Sache
"Wir freuen uns, Ihnen mitteilen zu können, dass der Herzog von Sussex und Oprah Winfrey Partner, Schöpfer und leitende Produzenten bei ihrer bevorstehenden Serie für geistige Gesundheit sind, die im Jahr 2020 bei Apple erhältlich ist", hieß es auf der offiziellen Instagram-Seite. "Die beiden entwickeln die Serie seit einigen Monaten und freuen sich über den Austausch über ein so wichtiges Projekt auf dieser globalen Plattform." Was für Mega-News! Mit dieser Zusammenarbeit hätte wohl keiner gerechnet.
Prinz Harry litt jahrelang unter dem Tod seiner Mutter
In der Serie sollen vor allem psychische Krankheiten wie Depressionen thematisiert werden. Ein echtes Herzensprojekt für Harry. Denn auch der britische Royal hatte in der Vergangenheit mit psychischen Problemen zu kämpfen. Der frühe Tod seiner Mutter Diana warf im damals extrem aus der Bahn. "Ich denke ich kann zweifelsfrei behaupten, dass die Tatsache, dass ich meine Mutter verloren habe, als ich erst zwölf Jahre alt war und danach gute 20 Jahre damit verbracht habe meinen Schmerz darüber zu verdrängen, große Auswirkungen auf sowohl mein Privatleben, als auch meine Arbeit gehabt hat", gab er vor einiger Zeit im Podcast der Zeitung "The Telegraph" zu.