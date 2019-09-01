Prinz Harry: So aufregend wird sein erster Trip mit Baby Archie
Prinz Harry wird im Herbst mit Ehefrau Meghan und Baby Archie nach Südafrika reisen – und ist deswegen schon ganz aufgeregt...
Auf dem royalen Instagram-Kanal betont Prinz Harry, wie sehr er sich schon auf die erste offizielle Reise als Familie nach Südafrika freue. Der 34-Jährige teilt eine Fotocollage und schreibt dazu:
„Schon in wenigen Wochen wird unsere Familie sich auf die erste offizielle Reise nach Afrika begeben – eine Region, die über die letzten beiden Jahrzehnte wie ein zweites Zuhause für mich geworden ist. Ich persönlich kann es kaum erwarten, meiner Frau und meinem Sohn Südafrika vorzustellen!“
“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.” - The Duke For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi, Angola and Botswana •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations. To find out more about them, please consider following or supporting the below accounts: @DlalaNje @GoGooLive @YouthAlert @QueensCommonwealthTrust @QueensYoungLeaders @QueensCanopy @AfricanParksNetwork @DesmondTutuHIVFoundation @Sentebale @TheHaloTrust @MinesAdvisoryGroup @EveryDayAfrica @NelsonMandelaFoundationsa @NatGeo @PaintedWolfConservancy @Lewa_wildlife @AfricanWildlifeFoundation @Serengeti_National_Park @NRT_Kenya @Conservation_Lower_Zambezi @Giraffe_Conservation @VirungaNationalPark All photos used above are from accounts we are now following
Prinz Harry: Südafrika ist etwas Besonderes
Wie er selbst gerne betont, hat Prinz Harry in Südafrika viele schöne Momente erlebt. Prinz Harry hat in verschiedenen Umwelt- und Tierschutzprojekten in Afrika gearbeitet. Zudem ist er Schirmherr einer Organisation, die sich in Botswana für den Schutz von Nashörnern einsetzt. Ein Insider berichtet, dass er in Botswana sogar seiner Ehefrau Meghan einen Heiratsantrag gemacht haben soll.
Nun geht es in wenigen Wochen für die kleine Familie nach Südafrika. Doch Herzogin Meghan und Baby Archie werden Prinz Harry nicht die ganze Zeit über begleiten. Denn nach Malawi, Angola und Botswana werde er alleine weiter reisen: „Für die offizielle Tour durch Südafrika wird die Familie zusammen reisen, die Besuche in Malawi, Angola und Botswana wird der Herzog von Sussex alleine unternehmen.“ Ob Herzogin Meghan mit Baby Archie derweil in Südafrika bleibt oder ob die beiden schon zurück nach England fliegen, ist bisher noch nicht bekannt.
Über eines können die Fans jedoch sicher sein: Prinz Harry und Herzogin Meghan werden die Eindrücke und Erlebnisse ihrer Reise über Instagram teilen.