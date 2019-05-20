Die Windsors sind im Baby-Fieber! Vor knapp zwei Wochen wurden Herzogin Meghan und Prinz Harry stolze Eltern des kleinen Archie. Aber auch bei und sorgt ihr Nachwuchs für jede Menge Trubel...

Herzogin Meghan: Tränen-Drama! Jetzt kommt die Wahrheit raus!

Herzogin Kate & Prinz William: So groß ist Prinz Louis

Via " " teilt der Palast nun ein paar süße Schnappschüsse, auf denen zu sehen ist, wie Herzogin Kate und Prinz William mit ihren Kinder , und Prinz Louis die RHS Chelsea Flower Show besuchten. Vor allem der kleine Prinz Louis sorgt dabei für ganz besonders viel Aufmerksamkeit. Der Grund: Prinz Louis ist dabei zu sehen, wie er über das Show-Gelände watschelt. Einfach nur niedlich! Das so süße Impressionen nicht lange unentdeckt bleiben, ist kaum verwunderlich...

Die Fans sind begeistert

Wie unter den Fotos der Royales deutlich wird, lässt Prinz Louis definitiv alle Herzen höher schlagen. So kommentieren sie: "Wow Louis wächst so schnell! Danke, dass ihr diese Bilder mit uns teilt" sowie "So eine süße Familie! Wundervolle Bilder!" Ob uns Kate und William in der nächsten Zeit mit noch mehr Bildern dieser Art versorgen werden? Wir können gespannt sein und freuen uns schon jetzt!