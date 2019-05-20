Prinz William & Herzogin Kate: Fotos aufgetaucht! So groß ist Prinz Louis bereits!
Wie süüüß! Erst kürzlich plauderte Herzogin Kate noch darüber, dass Prinz Louis bereits seine ersten Schritte gemeistert hat. Nun haben alle Royalisten die Möglichkeit, die Fortschritte des kleinen Prinzen auf ein paar niedlichen Schnappschüssen selber zu bewundern.
Die Windsors sind im Baby-Fieber! Vor knapp zwei Wochen wurden Herzogin Meghan und Prinz Harry stolze Eltern des kleinen Archie. Aber auch bei Herzogin Kate und Prinz William sorgt ihr Nachwuchs für jede Menge Trubel...
Herzogin Kate & Prinz William: So groß ist Prinz Louis
Via "Instagram" teilt der Palast nun ein paar süße Schnappschüsse, auf denen zu sehen ist, wie Herzogin Kate und Prinz William mit ihren Kinder Prinz George, Prinzessin Charlotte und Prinz Louis die RHS Chelsea Flower Show besuchten. Vor allem der kleine Prinz Louis sorgt dabei für ganz besonders viel Aufmerksamkeit. Der Grund: Prinz Louis ist dabei zu sehen, wie er über das Show-Gelände watschelt. Einfach nur niedlich! Das so süße Impressionen nicht lange unentdeckt bleiben, ist kaum verwunderlich...
Die Fans sind begeistert
Wie unter den Fotos der Royales deutlich wird, lässt Prinz Louis definitiv alle Herzen höher schlagen. So kommentieren sie: "Wow Louis wächst so schnell! Danke, dass ihr diese Bilder mit uns teilt" sowie "So eine süße Familie! Wundervolle Bilder!" Ob uns Kate und William in der nächsten Zeit mit noch mehr Bildern dieser Art versorgen werden? Wir können gespannt sein und freuen uns schon jetzt!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”