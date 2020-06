Prinzessin Mette-Marit: Große Trauer um ihren Stiefvater

!! NEW !!



Magnar Alfred Fjeldvær, stepfayher of HRH Crown Princess Mette Marit, passed away on Monday 15 June - 83 years old.



He was the partner of Crown Princess Mette-Marit's mother, Marit Tjessem.



He will be buried at Oddernes chapel in Kristiansand on Friday. pic.twitter.com/I2bHI2F7JV