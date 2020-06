Sarina Nowak: Bezaubernde Nachwuchs-News

View this post on Instagram

We found this little cutie yesterday in the Park in Los Angeles😢😢We went to the vet with him and the doctor was checking on him and running a few tests. He had an skin infection, ear infection, fleas and lot of drugs inside of his system that the vet had to flush out😔We named him Teddy ❤️He had to stay over night in the hospital and the doctor told us now that he was doing well overnight but he is still drugged up and getting the drugs flushed out of his system so he staying at the Vet for now. the Vet also found conjunctivitis and a tape worm so those are being treated as well thanks to your donations! @megbatphoto , @karajewelll and Me have covered his initial vet bills , but we need your help for his additional treatment to make sure he is adoptable and healthy ❤️🙏🏼 any additional funds raised will be donated to the Love and Licks foundation @loveandlicksfoundation to help rescue other dogs like Teddy ❤️ The link for the foundations is https://www.youcaring.com/teddythedog-988165 More Updates coming soon!! UPDATE ❗️❗️We Picked Teddy up from the hospital and he doing so much better ❤️ Thank you to everyone who helped! We will keep you guys updated with everything 🙏🏼❤️Update❗️:Teddy is happy now ❤️😍He is staying with my friend @megbatphoto for now until we find him a beautiful and safe home❤️ next week we have to go to the doctor with him again to do a few more tests 😊 but for now he has to sleep and relax a lot 😊❤️💕 We will keep you guys posted with everything 🙏🏼❤️