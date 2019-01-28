Chris Brown ist tot!

wurde nur 48 Jahre alt. Der ehemalige Profi-Surfer wurde tot aufgefunden.

Chris Brown: Tod mit 48 Jahren

Vor zwei Wochen wurde der Sportler als vermisst gemeldet. Schon am 19. Januar wurde die Leiche von Chris Brown dann am Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara an Land gespült. Der "Santa Barbara Independent" bestätigte daraufhin, dass es sich um den Körper des Athleten handelt.

Wie es zu Tod des erfahrenen Surfers kommen konnte, ist bisher nicht bekannt.

Chris Brown war einer der besten Surfer der Welt

Chris Brown ist eine echte Legende des Surfsports. Mit nur 17 Jahren gewann er die "World Amateur Surfing Championships". 1994 gewann er außerdem die "Professional Surfing Association of America Championship".

Jetzt trauert die Sportwelt um das Ausnahmetalent. Surfprofi Kelly Slater schreibt bei : "Chris Brown und ich waren unzertrennliche Teenager. Dieser Kerl war so ein aufregendes und glückliches Licht in meinem Leben."