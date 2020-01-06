Herzogin Kate: Auf dieses Fashion-Piece schwört die Beauty!

und gehören einfach zusammen! Egal wo die erscheint, sie zeigt jedes Mal aufs Neue, dass sie den Titel "Fashion-Ikone!" zu Recht trägt. Doch während die schöne Frau von meist in eleganten Ensembles zu sehen ist, ist sie im Herzen ein absoluter Jeans-Fan!

Herzogin Kate mag es leger

Obwohl sich Herzogin Kate zu öffentlichen Auftritten meist in schicken Kleidern und Kostümen zeigt, setzt sie bei dem ein oder anderen Termin auch mal auf einen entspannten Jeans-Look! So war die Beauty erst kurz vor Weihnachten bei der Charity-Organisation Family Action auf der Peterley Manor Farm dabei zu beobachten, wie sie in "Blue Jeans" einen absolute Wow-Auftritt hinlegte. Doch damit nicht genug! Wie die Biografin von Herzogin Kate nun berichtet, soll das Herz der Beauty für die Kult-Pieces höher schlagen, als viele ihre Fans vermuten...

Herzogin Kate liebt Jeans

Wie Kate- Biografin Claudia Joseph gegenüber "Vanity Fair" erklärt, liebt sie den Anblick von Kate in Jeans: "Ich fand schon immer, dass sie in Stiefeln und Jeans besser aussieht als in einem hübschen Kleid." Ebenfalls ergänzt sie: "Sie mag einen Prinzen geheiratet haben, aber sie ist ein normales Mädchen wie wir alle." Wow! Worte, die Kate sicherlich unter die Haut gehen. Ob die Beauty wohl in diesem Jahr erneut auf den hippen Jeans-Style setzen wird? Wir können gespannt sein...

