Herzogin Kate: Auf dieses Fashion-Piece schwört sie!
Das Herzogin Kate eine absolute Fashion-Ikone ist, ist definitiv nichts Neues. Doch ein Piece hat es der Beauty ganz besonders angetan...
Herzogin Kate und Mode gehören einfach zusammen! Egal wo die Beauty erscheint, sie zeigt jedes Mal aufs Neue, dass sie den Titel "Fashion-Ikone!" zu Recht trägt. Doch während die schöne Frau von Prinz William meist in eleganten Ensembles zu sehen ist, ist sie im Herzen ein absoluter Jeans-Fan!
Herzogin Kate mag es leger
Obwohl sich Herzogin Kate zu öffentlichen Auftritten meist in schicken Kleidern und Kostümen zeigt, setzt sie bei dem ein oder anderen Termin auch mal auf einen entspannten Jeans-Look! So war die Beauty erst kurz vor Weihnachten bei der Charity-Organisation Family Action auf der Peterley Manor Farm dabei zu beobachten, wie sie in "Blue Jeans" einen absolute Wow-Auftritt hinlegte. Doch damit nicht genug! Wie die Biografin von Herzogin Kate nun berichtet, soll das Herz der Beauty für die Kult-Pieces höher schlagen, als viele ihre Fans vermuten...
Today, The Duchess of Cambridge became Royal Patron of @Family_Action. Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas! Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate. Family Action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. The charity works directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families, and provides services including perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support, and the mentoring of children, young people and adults. The new patronage aligns with The Duchess’s longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.
Hier kannst du Kates Jeans nachkaufen:
Herzogin Kate liebt Jeans
Wie Kate- Biografin Claudia Joseph gegenüber "Vanity Fair" erklärt, liebt sie den Anblick von Kate in Jeans: "Ich fand schon immer, dass sie in Stiefeln und Jeans besser aussieht als in einem hübschen Kleid." Ebenfalls ergänzt sie: "Sie mag einen Prinzen geheiratet haben, aber sie ist ein normales Mädchen wie wir alle." Wow! Worte, die Kate sicherlich unter die Haut gehen. Ob die Beauty wohl in diesem Jahr erneut auf den hippen Jeans-Style setzen wird? Wir können gespannt sein...
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined @CumbriaWildlifeTrust and children from Patterdale School for an environmental educational session on the Ullswater Way. The shore of Ullswater inspired the poet William Wordsworth for his poem, I wandered lonely as a cloud: For oft, when on my couch I lie In vacant or in pensive mood, They flash upon that inward eye Which is the bliss of solitude; And then my heart with pleasure fills, And dances with the daffodils. Cumbria is home to the English #LakeDistrict, inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2017, and to England’s largest lake — Windermere — and highest mountain — Scafell Pike. Tourism is key to the economy in Cumbria, with millions visiting every year. @CumbriaWildlifeTrust #Cumbria #Ullswater
Und hier geht's zu Kates schwarzer Jeans: