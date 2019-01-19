Herzogin Meghan: So heiß ist ihr neuer Pressesprecher
Hoffentlich wird Prinz Harry nicht eifersüchtig! Der neue Pressesprecher der Royals kann sich wirklich sehen lassen...
Herzogin Meghan hat seit Mai 2018 drei wichtige Angestellte verloren und sicherte sich damit den Ruf einer bösen Chefin. Zuletzt kündigte Anfang Januar ihre Personenschützerin. Nun hat sich die 37-Jährige aber einen neuen Mitarbeiter besorgt – und der ist ziemlich sexy!
Christian Jones kann sich sehen lassen
Christian Jones soll der neue Pressesprecher der jungen Royals sein. Laut „Daily Mail“ wurde er am Freitag bei einem Arbeitsessen mit Meghan gesehen. Der Absolvent der Cardiff University soll Prinz Harry, seine Ehefrau, Prinz William und Herzogin Kate von nun an beraten und unterstützen. Bisher hat der Palast dies allerdings noch nicht offiziell bestätigt.
Hoffentlich wird Harry nicht eifersüchtig, denn Christian ist durchaus attraktiv! Auf Instagram kann man bereits einen ersten Blick auf den Hottie werfen. Aber seht selbst:
#New Text is from @_duchess_of_sussex CHRISTIAN JONES He became deputy press secretary, “for both Meghan and Harry and William and Catherine in December, after racking up nearly seven years of experience working with two Government departments. During his time at the Department for Exiting the European Union, he was pictured sitting around a table several seats along from Mr Davis as he spoke to the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier. He served as Mr Davis' speechwriter at the Department for Exiting the European Union from October 2016 to September 2017, before taking up a new role as the department's press secretary.” . He graduated with First Class Honours . “Prior to that he was chief press officer at the Treasury from November 2014 to October 2016, serving under George Osborne and, for a brief period, the current Chancellor Philip Hammond. His major new role, which was advertised publicly, includes liaising with British and international media and supporting the young royals' charitable work and engagements.Mr Jones will lead the day-to-day press office operations of the two households and advise Meghan, Harry, William and Catherine on how to interact with the media.” . . source: Tingle/Mail . . #duchessofsussex #princesscharlotte #duchessofcambridge #meghanmarkle #princeharry #katemiddleton #princecharles #princewilliam #diana #rachelzane #royals