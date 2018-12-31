June Whitfield: Die Kult-Schauspielerin ist tot
June Whitfield ist in Großbritannien vor allen Dingen für ihre Arbeit im Radio und in Sitcoms bekannt. Nun ist sie gestorben...
June Whitfield ist tot. Die Kult-Schauspielerin schlief am Freitag im Alter von 93 Jahren friedlich ein.
Sad news just in.. The brilliant and gorgeous June Whitfield has sadly passed away at the age of 93. Thoughts go out to her family and friends pic.twitter.com/9RpDLzStej— Joanna Lumley OBE (@JoannaLumleyUK) 29. Dezember 2018
June Whitfield: Erfolgreiche Karriere
Die Britin konnte auf eine lange und erfolgreiche Karriere zurückblicken. So war sie beispielsweise in „Inspector Barnaby“, „Friends“ und „Doctor Who“ zu sehen. Ihren großen Durchbruch erlangte sie durch ihre Rolle in der Sitcom „Absolutely Fabulous“, in der sie die Mutter von Edina Monsoon spielte.
2017 wurde Whitfield von Prinz Charles zur Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire ernannt. Sie hinterlässt ihre Tochter Suzy Aitchinson.
Thank you #damejunewhitfield,for teaching me my craft with such grace and dignity.I always wanted you to know how in awe of you I was, however, you were always far too humble to accept my https://t.co/2wc2G3bQ0G were a great source of inspiration to me. Bye-bye Gran.— Julia Sawalha (@JuliaSawalha1) 29. Dezember 2018