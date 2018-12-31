Hot Gossip:
June Whitfield: Die Kult-Schauspielerin ist tot

June Whitfield ist in Großbritannien vor allen Dingen für ihre Arbeit im Radio und in Sitcoms bekannt. Nun ist sie gestorben...

June Whitfield ist tot
Foto: GettyImages

June Whitfield ist tot. Die Kult-Schauspielerin schlief am Freitag im Alter von 93 Jahren friedlich ein.

 

June Whitfield: Erfolgreiche Karriere

Die Britin konnte auf eine lange und erfolgreiche Karriere zurückblicken. So war sie beispielsweise in „Inspector Barnaby“, „Friends“ und „Doctor Who“ zu sehen. Ihren großen Durchbruch erlangte sie durch ihre Rolle in der Sitcom „Absolutely Fabulous“, in der sie die Mutter von Edina Monsoon spielte.

2017 wurde Whitfield von Prinz Charles zur Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire ernannt. Sie hinterlässt ihre Tochter Suzy Aitchinson.

 

 

