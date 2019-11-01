Pamela Reif: Drei Fitness-Tipps für nachhaltigen Erfolg
Pamela Reif weiß, wie es geht! Vor allem bei Fitness-Fragen hat die Beauty immer eine Antwort parat! Doch was sind ihre ultimativen Tipps? Wir haben für dich nachgefragt...
Pamela Reif, die das aktuelle Kampagnengesicht für die nachhaltigen Eco-Strumpfhosen von Calzedonia ist, hat mit uns über Fitness gesprochen und dabei drei Tipps verraten, die dich von der Couch holen und zum Sporty machen:
Pamela Reif: "Sport muss Spaß machen"
Am wichtigsten ist ein Sport, der einem selber Spaß macht. Es muss einem einfach Freude bereiten, um Erfolge zu verzeichnen. Natürlich muss das nicht jeden Tag so sein, aber es ist ein wichtiges Fundament. Jeder Mensch ist schließlich individuell und sollte entscheiden, ob er gerne ins Fitnessstudio geht, zum Yoga, oder Teamsport machen möchte. Meiner Meinung nach ist die richtige Sportwahl entscheidend dafür, dass man es lange machen möchte. Nur dann kann man langfristig seine Ziele erreichen.
Bei der Ernährung kommt irgendwann die Routine
Bei der Ernährung sollte man darauf achten, dass es einem wirklich schmeckt. Sonst zieht man das nicht durch. Ich bin zum Beispiel happy darüber, dass ich mit meinem Kochbuch zeigen konnte, dass gesunde Ernährung auch einfach schmecken kann. Klar muss man ein wenig Zeit in der Küche investieren, um Sachen einfach mal auszuprobieren, aber man bekommt dann auch eine gewisse Form der Routine und dann geht das auch ganz schnell.
Sport mit Freunden motiviert
Außerdem ist es immer gut, wenn man mit Freunden zusammen Sport macht. Ich habe früher auch immer mit einer Freundin Sport gemacht. Man fühlt sich dann einfach weniger verloren, man hat jemanden, mit dem man darüber sprechen kann, kann sich gegenseitig motivieren und hat einen Ansporn zum Sport zu gehen, wenn jemand auf einen wartet. Außerdem kann man danach zusammen etwas leckeres und gesundes kochen. Ich sage mir immer: Geteiltes Leid, ist halbes Leid.
Motiviert? Dann nichts wie los! Und viel Spaß beim Sport!
