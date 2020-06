Sandy Mölling: So lebt sie mit ihrem Mann und den Kindern

View this post on Instagram

My new favorite pants! Sooooo comfy and cute! I need some sleep, as you can see. But good things are happening. Gotta choose all the materials for the house we're flipping, before I leave for Germany. Almost there, but still stuff to decide on. It will be gorgeous!!! So exciting! Take a look at the before pics! I can't wait to post the after renovation pics. The tiles you see, we picked last week. It'll be awesome #goodlife #lotstodosolittletime #sleepisoverrated #instamama